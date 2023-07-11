College Football Quarterbacks with the Most to Prove in 2023 Season

0 of 6

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The moment a college football believes it has found an answer at quarterback, visions of successful seasons naturally follow.

Reality, unfortunately, sometimes has different plans.

Entering last season, for example, DJ Uiagalelei—then at Clemson—and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke landed as top-15 Heisman Trophy candidates. By the end of the season, Uiagalelei had entered the transfer portal as an injury-saddled Van Dyke watched Miami trudge to a 5-7 record.

They are among the quarterbacks who opened the 2022 campaign with high expectations but struggled last season, so now they're aiming to recover in 2023.