Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Consider Before Training Camp

The free-agent market has mostly dried up, considering the NFL offseason is nearly over and the start of training camp is right around the corner. However, there are still some notable players without teams for the upcoming 2023 season.

Perhaps it's time for the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, to consider signing one or two of them. Because if they're going to win a second straight title, they'll need to have the strongest team possible.

Kansas City only has $409,942 in available cap space, per Over The Cap. But there are still ways the team could clear some room if it wanted to bring in another free agent or two to bolster its roster for the upcoming season.

Here are some free agents the Chiefs may want to consider trying to sign before training camp.