Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Consider Before Training Camp

Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Consider Before Training CampJuly 10, 2023
The free-agent market has mostly dried up, considering the NFL offseason is nearly over and the start of training camp is right around the corner. However, there are still some notable players without teams for the upcoming 2023 season.
Perhaps it's time for the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, to consider signing one or two of them. Because if they're going to win a second straight title, they'll need to have the strongest team possible.
Kansas City only has $409,942 in available cap space, per Over The Cap. But there are still ways the team could clear some room if it wanted to bring in another free agent or two to bolster its roster for the upcoming season.
Here are some free agents the Chiefs may want to consider trying to sign before training camp.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR
Who wouldn't want to watch Patrick Mahomes throwing passes to DeAndre Hopkins? The two could become one of the most exciting quarterback-receiver combos in the NFL if they were paired together in Kansas City.
It's not the most farfetched idea. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Chiefs have "kept in contact" with Hopkins and that the team has "certainly some interest."
Kansas City's receiving corps is missing a true No. 1 playmaker. The unit has some solid players, such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice, but it would be much improved with Hopkins in the mix.
The Chiefs would have to clear some cap space for the upcoming season and could likely only sign Hopkins to a short-term deal. But the 31-year-old receiver would give the team a big offensive boost for 2023.
Shelby Harris, DT
Chris Jones is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and he'll continue to be an anchor for the Chiefs' D-line during the upcoming season. But fellow starting DT Derrick Nnadi is less of a stalwart. Plus, Kansas City doesn't have tremendous depth at the position.
That's why it could make sense for the Chiefs to sign an additional defensive lineman who could be a viable option in their rotation at the position. One potential fit could be Shelby Harris, an eight-year NFL veteran with 64 games of starting experience.
Harris doesn't put up huge numbers, but the 31-year-old is a solid role player who can be a stopper on the defensive front. And Kansas City wouldn't need him to come in and be the leader of the D-line.
If the Chiefs can add one more player to the mix for their defensive front (preferably somebody who could play inside), it would only make the unit stronger.
Joe Haeg, OL
It can never hurt to have too much depth across the offensive line. So while Kansas City appears to be set at every position up front, it couldn't hurt to bring in a versatile player capable of serving as a backup at multiple spots.
Joe Haeg fits that bill. The 30-year-old mostly plays tackle, but he could potentially slide inside and fill a guard role if needed. He could be a great addition to the Chiefs' O-line mix for that reason.
Plus, Haeg may be willing to sign a low-cost deal, considering he played only one game for the Cleveland Browns last season due to concussion issues. So he'll be looking to prove that he can stay healthy and keep his career going.
Even if Haeg doesn't play a ton for Kansas City, it'd be nice to have him as a viable backup option. And it likely wouldn't cost the Chiefs a ton to make that happen.