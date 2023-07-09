WNBA's Storm Take 5-Hour Bus Trip Between Games After Flight Canceled Due to Weather

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

In a season already full of travel of difficulties, the WNBA had another incident on its hands as the Seattle Storm had a big change in their plans on their way to Washington D.C. from New York following their game against the Liberty on Saturday.

Due to hazardous weather throughout the Northeast, the Storm's flight to the nation's capital Sunday was cancelled with the next possible flight for their 24-person travel party not available until Wednesday, the day after their matchup against the Mystics on Tuesday night, according to a report by the Associated Press.

And with limited spots available on outgoing trains, they ended up settling for a potentially five-hour bus ride south.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.