    WNBA's Storm Take 5-Hour Bus Trip Between Games After Flight Canceled Due to Weather

    Francisco RosaJuly 9, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - JULY 8: Ezi Magbegor #13 of the Seattle Storm handles the ball during the game against the New York Liberty on July 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

    In a season already full of travel of difficulties, the WNBA had another incident on its hands as the Seattle Storm had a big change in their plans on their way to Washington D.C. from New York following their game against the Liberty on Saturday.

    Due to hazardous weather throughout the Northeast, the Storm's flight to the nation's capital Sunday was cancelled with the next possible flight for their 24-person travel party not available until Wednesday, the day after their matchup against the Mystics on Tuesday night, according to a report by the Associated Press.

    And with limited spots available on outgoing trains, they ended up settling for a potentially five-hour bus ride south.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

