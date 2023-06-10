X

    WNBA Condemns 'Inappropriate' Behavior Toward Brittney Griner at Dallas Airport

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - June 9: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw during the game against the Dallas Wings on June 9, 2023 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    The WNBA released a statement Saturday chastising a social media personality for their involvement in an incident regarding Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

    In the statement, the WNBA said a "social media figure and provocateur" was responsible for orchestrating an "inappropriate and unfortunate" incident involving Griner:

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    The WNBA has released a statement regarding an incident that happened today in which Brittney Griner was apparently harassed at an airport <a href="https://t.co/aJ0ZCHPtkl">pic.twitter.com/aJ0ZCHPtkl</a>

    The WNBA provided no further details other than to say the league is "steadfastly committed" to the safety of its players.

    Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, also released a statement on the matter:

    Lindsay Kagawa Colas (she/her) @kagawacolas

    and today's incident is a clear reminder of that. <br><br>We cannot celebrate these women and their leadership without also protecting them. <br><br>It's past time for charters and enhanced security measures for all players. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreBG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreBG</a><br><br>[2/2]

    Griner, 32, was detained at a Russian airport in February 2022 due to being in possession of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil.

    The United States government later announced that Griner was being wrongfully held, but she was put on trial in Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges.

    Three weeks after getting transferred to a Russian penal colony, Griner was returned to the United States in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout in December.

    In all, Griner spent nearly 10 months in Russian custody before getting released back to the U.S.

    WNBA Condemns 'Inappropriate' Behavior Toward Brittney Griner at Dallas Airport
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    After missing the entire 2022 WNBA season while in Russia, Griner returned to the league this season, re-signing with the Mercury.

    The eight-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time WNBA champion is averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 blocks in six games so far this season.

    Griner, who is from Houston, was in Dallas for road games against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday and Friday.