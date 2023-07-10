2023 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

2023 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday ResultsJuly 10, 2023
The first day of the 2023 MLB draft is in the books, and while it will be years until we see most of the prospects who were chosen performing in the big leagues, we can make some early assessments based on pre-draft rankings, other available talent and long-term upside.
Ahead, we've counted down the three best and three worst picks of Sunday's action, which spanned the first two rounds and 70 picks of what will once again be a three-day, 20-round event.
This is not meant to be an expectation of failure or a guarantee of success for anyone involved but simply an early take on how things unfolded.
Enjoy!
No. 3 Worst Pick: OF Ryan Lasko, Oakland Athletics
No. 41 Overall
Ryan Lasko stands out as one of the best defensive center fielders in the 2023 draft class, but questions about his offensive upside could make him a fourth outfielder once he reaches the big leagues.
A high-floor player with a defense-first profile is a fine player to target on Day 1 of the draft, but it's not a pick that makes a ton of sense for an Oakland Athletics squad that relies heavily on the draft as their No. 1 talent pipeline.
Especially after selecting Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson in the first round, who was one of the safest picks in the entire draft, it would have been nice to see the front office go with more of a high-upside play with their second pick.
No. 3 Best Pick: SS Colin Houck, New York Mets
No. 32 Overall
Despite not having a first-round pick after their top selection was moved back 10 spots as a penalty for exceeding the luxury tax threshold by the maximum amount, the New York Mets still walked away with a player who ranked inside the top 15 on move predraft rankings.
Colin Houck has a projectable 6'2", 190-pound frame with a swing that is built for power, and while he will likely outgrow shortstop, he should be a clean fit at third base offensively and defensively.
He is also a 3-star quarterback recruit who threw for 2,189 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior year, and he could take a major step forward once he turns his full attention to the baseball diamond.
The Mets also landed Florida right-hander Brandon Sproat at No. 56 overall, giving them a stellar Day 1 talent haul despite not joining the part until No. 32 overall.
No. 2 Worst Pick: RHP Drue Hackenberg, Atlanta Braves
No. 59 Overall
Virginia Tech right-hander Drue Hackenberg posted a 5.80 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 85.1 innings this spring, and while he showed some flashes, there were better options on the board for the Atlanta Braves.
Over his final three starts, he allowed 31 hits and 16 earned runs in 15.1 innings.
The Braves develop pitching talent as well as any organization, and they may very well see just one or two minor tweaks to be made to unlock his full potential.
That said, Alonzo Tredwell (No. 61 overall), Jackson Baumeister (No. 63 overall) and Joe Whitman (No. 69 overall) all went off the board as higher-ranked college arms before they picked again at No. 70 and took Campbell right-hander Cade Kuehler.
No. 2 Best Pick: LHP Joe Whitman, San Francisco Giants
No. 69 Overall
In a draft sorely lacking in left-handed pitching talent, Joe Whitman separated himself from the pack this spring after cleaning up his mechanics during summer ball and enjoying a breakout junior season.
The 6'5", 200-pound southpaw finished 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 81 innings, and he was getting some legitimate first-round buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Instead, he had to wait until the second-to-last pick of Day 1 to finally hear his name called by the San Francisco Giants, and he will immediately slot in as one of the best pitching prospects in their farm system.
The Giants also landed two-way standout Bryce Eldridge and prep shortstop Walker Martin in one of Sunday's more impressive hauls.
No. 1 Worst Pick: C Blake Mitchell, Kansas City Royals
No. 8 Overall
Let me preface this by saying that Blake Mitchell was far and away the best high school catcher in this draft class, and his 55-hit, 55-power offensive profile gives him some of the best offensive upside of any hitter from this year's high school class.
That said, there is simply not a riskier demographic than high school catchers, and time and time again they have failed to live up to expectations.
For a team drafting at the back of the first round, gambling on Mitchell's upside was worth the risk, but for a rebuilding Kansas City Royals team that can't afford to get such a high pick wrong the downside is significant.
It's worth noting he is athletic enough to potentially handle a corner outfield spot, but that would put a lot more pressure on his bat. He also has legitimate potential on the mound where he likely would have been a top-100 pick as a pitcher, but that would be a worst-case scenario.
No. 1 Best Pick: 3B Jake Gelof, Los Angeles Dodgers
No. 60 Overall
This was the steal of Day 1 of the 2023 draft.
Jake Gelof has been one of college baseball's best hitters for the past two seasons, and it looked like there was a chance he might sneak into the back of the first round.
Instead, a Los Angeles Dodgers team without a first-round pick managed to scoop him up, and they didn't even do it with their first selection at No. 36 overall, instead waiting all the way until No. 60 to call his name.
The Virginia standout slugged 21 home runs and set a University of Virginia record with 81 RBI as a sophomore, then had an even better season this spring, batting .321/.427/.710 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 90 RBI.
Just like that, the rich get richer.