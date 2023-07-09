British F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins; Lewis Hamilton Finishes 3rd

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen may never lose another race.

The two-time reigning Formula One champion extended his winning streak to six races with Sunday's victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit.

Verstappen finished comfortably ahead of Lando Norris, with Lewis Hamilton joining them on the podium in third place.

The crowd let out a loud cheer when Norris quickly moved into first place as the race got underway.

Alas, the fun for Norris and his fellow Brits was short-lived. Verstappen climbed back into first on Lap 5, and the gap between the pair grew significantly in no time.

Given the extent to which Verstappen is dominating the circuit, Norris will be happy with a runner-up showing. It's his first trip to the podium in 2023.

Hamilton will likewise be content with his final result. He started from the seventh position after posting a fastest lap time of 1:27.211 during qualifying, so moving up four spots to claim third was a strong performance.

Both Norris and Hamilton would've loved to snap Verstappen's winning streak on home soil, but "Mad Max" is simply irresistible at the moment.

Red Bull Racing as a team is on a different level. Their 11 consecutive checkered flags dating back to the end of last season ties the all-time record set by McLaren in 1988.

When it comes to both the drivers's and constructors's titles, the only drama is how early into the campaign Verstappen and Red Bull will have them sealed up.

Formula One will take a week off before the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23.

Verstappen will look to defend his title at Hungaroring in Mogyoród. He crossed the finish line nearly eight seconds ahead of Hamilton last year, so it could be another anticlimactic affair.