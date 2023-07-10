Roster Holes Cowboys Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The 2023 NFL offseason is winding down, and the preseason is quickly approaching. For the Dallas Cowboys, training camp will begin on July 25 with the preseason opening on August 12.



Over the next two months, Dallas will take on the process of evaluating the roster and picking the best 53 players to carry into the regular season. After free agency and the draft, the Cowboys already have a strong base with which to start.



However, this doesn't mean that Dallas doesn't have room for improvement. The Cowboys have $24.1 million in cap space remaining, and it wouldn't hurt to use some of that money to shore up a few questionable areas before training camp gets underway.



Below, you'll find a look at three holes Dallas should strengthen before the start of camp and some potential free-agent options to consider.

