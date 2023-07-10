Roster Holes Cowboys Must Fill Before Training Camp

Roster Holes Cowboys Must Fill Before Training CampJuly 10, 2023
The 2023 NFL offseason is winding down, and the preseason is quickly approaching. For the Dallas Cowboys, training camp will begin on July 25 with the preseason opening on August 12.
Over the next two months, Dallas will take on the process of evaluating the roster and picking the best 53 players to carry into the regular season. After free agency and the draft, the Cowboys already have a strong base with which to start.
However, this doesn't mean that Dallas doesn't have room for improvement. The Cowboys have $24.1 million in cap space remaining, and it wouldn't hurt to use some of that money to shore up a few questionable areas before training camp gets underway.
Below, you'll find a look at three holes Dallas should strengthen before the start of camp and some potential free-agent options to consider.
Backup Running Back
The Cowboys lost two key starters on offense in tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Ezekiel Elliott—though Elliott remains unsigned. With Mike McCarthy taking over for Kellen Moore as the playcaller, Elliott's absence looms larger.
Dallas doesn't have a proven starting tight end, but in McCarthy's West Coast-based system, the offense will likely rely on receivers more in the passing game.
However, the need for running back depth remains. Dallas has a Pro Bowler in Tony Pollard, but he's still recovering from leg surgery and has little experienced depth behind him. 2022 undrafted rookie Malik Davis and sixth-round rookie Deuce Vaughn are likely near the top of the depth chart, with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers castoff Ronald Jones II also in the mix.
Rico Dowdle is also on the roster, though he's traditionally been more relevant on special teams.
On a positive note, Pollard stated that he was "a little bit ahead of schedule," back in June, per NFL.com's Eric Edholm.
It would still be smart to add some experience to the backfield ahead of camp, and bringing back Elliott does remain an option. The list of free-agent running backs still available also includes Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt, J.D. McKissic and Leonard Fournette.
Linebacker
Most of Dallas' fifth-ranked scoring defense returns intact, but that doesn't mean that there isn't room for improvement. While Dan Quinn's unit was mostly reliable in 2022, run defense was an issue.
Dallas ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed last season and went 6-6 in games in which they surrendered 100 or more rushing yards, including the playoffs.
Though the Cowboys brought back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and drafted DeMarvion Overshown in the third round, it would be wise to add another dependable run defender to the second level of the defense in the coming weeks.
Micah Parson's ongoing transition from linebacker to edge-rusher only increases Dallas' need for depth at the position.
Deion Jones remains a prime candidate for the Cowboys, given his experience under Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons. He is already familiar with Quinn's system and showed in 2022 that he's still a highly productive defender.
Last season, Jones appeared in 11 games with the Cleveland Browns, finishing with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. In 2021, he racked up 137 tackles and two sacks.
Other free-agent linebackers Dallas could consider include Zach Cunningham, Myles Jack, Anthony Barr and Kyle Van Noy.
Backup Tackle
While the Cowboys have a strong defense on paper, they're only going to go as deep into the postseason as Dak Prescott and the offense can take them. Pass protection should be a major focus in 2023, which is why the Cowboys would be wise to add an experience tackle to the roster.
Tyron Smith is expected to be back at left tackle this season. However, he's 32 years old and missed 13 games in 2022 with a knee injury. He's also been healthy for just 17 games over the past three seasons.
As a rookie, Tyler Smith filled in for Tyron Smith at tackle with some success, though he was responsible for 13 penalties and six sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. Keeping the younger Smith at guard for another season would be ideal.
Right tackle Terence Steele, meanwhile, missed the final four games of the season with a torn ACL and is still recovering. Dallas' insurance options at tackle include Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko, who have 16 games and no starts on their combined resumes.
While the lingering tackle market isn't particularly deep, there are a few experienced players available, including Taylor Lewan, George Fant, Eric Fisher and Jason Peters, who appeared in 10 games with the Cowboys last season.
With plenty of cap space in the bank, Dallas needs to add another tackle to its lineup before camp gets underway.
*Cap information via Spotrac.