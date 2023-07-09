The 3 Best Fights for Alexander Volkanovski After UFC 290 Win

0 of 3

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In the end, Alexander Volkanovski had no trouble with Yair Rodriguez.

The featherweight champion, long considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA, defended his belt against Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Heading into the fight, Mexico's Rodriguez was considered one of the most dangerous strikers Volkanovski had fought to date, but the Australian champion didn't let his challenger get going on the feet. Instead, he spent the first two rounds out-grappling his foe on the mat, and in the third, stunned him with a right hook, and finished him off with a storm of ground strikes.

The win separated Volkanovski from a razor-close decision loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his last fight and reaffirmed him as the indisputable king of the featherweight division, where he has now defended the belt five times.

As for what's next, the champion revealed in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that he will soon be having surgery on his arm. When he's healed up from that procedure, he has some interesting choices for his next opponent, and he clearly knows it.

"There's a few options, I'm just going to go back and see what's next," he said.

