NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma's Wizards Contract Worth $90M Guaranteed Over 4 Years

G Fiume/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma's contract is official, and it's clocking in a shade lower than the $102 million figure initially reported at the start of free agency.

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that the two sides had agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract that will have Kuzma suiting up for the Washington Wizards until at least 2027.

The structure of the deal includes descending annual salaries.

This is a big value boost for Kuzma, who made $13 million in 2022-23. He is set to nearly double that salary next year and make north of $20 million in three of the four seasons.

Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 64 games for the Wizards in 22-23, with his points and assists totals being career highs. He just finished his second season as a full-time starter.

The Wizards went 35-47 in 22-23, finishing in 12th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in five seasons. Kuzma will have a new co-star for 2023-24 as the Wizards acquired Jordan Poole in June, but will be without Bradley Beal who was also moved in June.

Poole and Kuzma represent a sort of youth movement in the nations capital, as the two are joined by No. 7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly in the team's rebuilding effort.