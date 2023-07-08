NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma's Wizards Contract Worth $90M Guaranteed Over 4 Years

NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma's Wizards Contract Worth $90M Guaranteed Over 4 YearsJuly 8, 2023
Kyle Kuzma's contract is official, and it's clocking in a shade lower than the $102 million figure initially reported at the start of free agency.
Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that the two sides had agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract that will have Kuzma suiting up for the Washington Wizards until at least 2027.
The structure of the deal includes descending annual salaries.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Reporting with <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> via league sources: Kyle Kuzma's new contract is now official, and it is a straight four-year contract, with no team or player options, and it's worth a total of $90 million guaranteed, with $6 million of unlikely bonuses all tied to team performance
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(2/2) Reporting with <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a>, via league sources: The new deal also includes a 15% trade bonus, and the guaranteed salaries descend year to year. The salaries below are rounded: <br>2023-24: $25.6 million<br>2024-25: $23.5 million<br>2025-26: $21.5 million<br>2026-27: $19.4 million <a href="https://t.co/6uwG7VkjoZ">https://t.co/6uwG7VkjoZ</a>
This is a big value boost for Kuzma, who made $13 million in 2022-23. He is set to nearly double that salary next year and make north of $20 million in three of the four seasons.
Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 64 games for the Wizards in 22-23, with his points and assists totals being career highs. He just finished his second season as a full-time starter.
The Wizards went 35-47 in 22-23, finishing in 12th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in five seasons. Kuzma will have a new co-star for 2023-24 as the Wizards acquired Jordan Poole in June, but will be without Bradley Beal who was also moved in June.
Poole and Kuzma represent a sort of youth movement in the nations capital, as the two are joined by No. 7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly in the team's rebuilding effort.