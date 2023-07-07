Jon Jones to Fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 to Defend Heavyweight Title

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic this November, UFC President Dana White announced Friday.

The title fight is set to take place on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jones returned after a three-year layoff to win the heavyweight championship on March 4 with a Round 1 submission win over Ciryl Gane. In 16 title fights, he has claimed 15 wins, the most in UFC history.

Miocic last fought at UFC 260 in 2021, where he lost in a second-round knockout to Francis Ngannou. The two-time former heavyweight champion has a record of 20-4 with 15 knockouts.

