Francis Ngannou: UFC's Stipe Miocic Doesn't Get Enough Credit amid Jon Jones Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones might have his hands full against Stipe Miocic if the pair ever face off in the Octagon.

"It's gonna be tough for Jones," Ngannou told TMZ Sports. "I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division."

Ngannou is speaking from experience after having split his two fights with Miocic.

Jones and Miocic engaged in a war of words in the spring following the former's first-round submission of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. By April, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that was a matchup "all parties want next" but cautioned negotiations could drag on for a while.

The UFC has yet to formalize any plans for Jones vs. Miocic, with former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier expressing his concern the encounter may never happen.

Jones is widely considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters ever, while Miocic stacks up well against the best heavyweights to step inside the cage.

Although Jones prevailed in his heavyweight debut, Miocic would probably pose the biggest challenge he has faced in his legendary career despite the 40-year-old's lengthy layoff. He hasn't fought since getting knocked out by Ngannou at UFC 260 in 2021 but has a record of 20-4 with 15 knockouts.