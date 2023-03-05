Jon Jones Wins UFC Heavyweight Title with 1st-Round Choke Submission of Ciryl Gane

Chris Unger

Jon Jones added the UFC heavyweight championship to his impressive list of achievements with a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The newly-crowned champ made it look effortless. The first time Gane committed to a strike, Jones took him to the ground and eventually locked in the guillotine choke that earned the tap.

Current and former UFC fighters were blown away by the effort from Jones:

Analysts were equally baffled by just how quickly Jones worked in his new weight class:

Jones' place in MMA and UFC history were already well solidified. But coming back after a three-year layoff to win the heavyweight championship takes it to a whole new level.

The once-dominant light heavyweight kingpin weighed in at 248 pounds and proved he could beat elite heavyweights after competing at 205 pounds for so long.

The transition was something Jones initially thought wouldn't be hard but realized would take a lot of commitment.

"At first, I thought it'd be really easy," Jones told Thomas Gerbasi of UFC.com. "I thought I could do it in a few months. And as I got more into it, as I got more into the culture, I realized that if I wanted to do it right, I would have to really commit my life to it. It would have to become something that I did almost every day."

Three years later, Jones' transformation is complete, and he's once again a champion.

His new status as the king of the weight class opens up a whole new world of possibilities. With Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC, Jones is now the man to beat, and there will be several fighters who want that opportunity.

For now, it looks like former champion Stipe Miocic will get the first crack. UFC President Dana White noted at this week's press conference that Miocic will take on the winner.

The 40-year-old hasn't competed since losing his belt to Ngannou in 2021. Now, he'll get a chance to get it back from one of the best to ever do it.