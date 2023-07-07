Edwin van der Sar, Former Manchester United Goalkeeper, Hospitalized with Brain Bleed

ANP via Getty Images

Former Manchester United, Ajax, Juventus and Fulham goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

Ajax, which was van der Sar's first professional team, announced the news Friday and noted that the Dutchman is in stable condition in the intensive care unit:

The 52-year-old played professionally for 21 seasons from 1990 to 2011 and appeared in 130 matches for the Netherlands national team from 1995 to 2008.

