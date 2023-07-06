Mavs' Updated Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Grant Williams Trade

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' busy offseason continued Wednesday as they attempt to bounce back from missing the playoffs and play-in tournament last season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Mavericks landed Grant Williams in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. Boston received multiple second-round draft picks, while San Antonio ended up with Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030.

The Mavericks acquired Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.

According to Spotrac, the team now has a practical cap space of minus-$58.1 million.

Spotrac also listed the current roster, which can be seen here as part of a depth chart:

PG: Luka Dončić, Dante Exum

SG: Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry

SF: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green

PF: Maxi Kleber, Grant Williams, Olivier-Maxence Prosper

C: Richaun Holmes, Dereck Lively II, JaVale McGee, Dwight Powell

The roster movement may not be done.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle plans to sign an offer sheet with Dallas. Doing so would force the Portland Trail Blazers' hand, as they would need to decide whether to match it.

NBA insider Marc Stein explained that Dallas is still interested in signing Thybulle to an offer sheet even though it will be hard-capped at the first apron with the Williams sign-and-trade.

While Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving will still be the primary playmakers for the Mavericks, Williams gives them a playoff-tested veteran on the supporting cast. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep last season for the Celtics.

That three-point shooting should play well in Dallas considering the amount of defensive attention that Dončić and Irving will draw on a nightly basis.

If Williams hits from the outside at a nearly 40 percent mark again, this will be an important addition for a team with high expectations entering the 2023-24 campaign.