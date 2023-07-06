Biggest Wild-Card Teams in the 2023 College Football Season

0 of 6

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Any prediction is an educated guess, but the best college football teams are rarely a surprise.

Yes, for example, we watched TCU ascend in a shocking way last season. But the rest of the College Football Playoff field—Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State—fell somewhere in the neighborhood of expected to logical.

The same sentiment applies to conference title races, as well. Most leagues have a favorite and a couple of second-tier contenders, and one of them often brings home a championship trophy.

But some of those programs are just uncomfortable to trust.

That's the focus of our wild-card teams, a group that has the range of contending for at least a conference title yet, seemingly, has the floor of falling off the national radar.