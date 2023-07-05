Damian Lillard Rumors: 'Over 5 Teams' Interested in Multi-Team Trade amid Heat Buzz

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Miami Heat's solo offer for a potential Damian Lillard trade isn't appealing to the Portland Trail Blazers, they seem to be doing a good job of enticing other teams to get involved in the process to help them out.

Per Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, there are "over five teams interested in a potential multiteam trade" that could facilitate a deal that ends with Lillard in Miami.

Lillard finally put an end to the ongoing suspense when he officially requested a trade from the Blazers on Saturday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers as teams expected to have interest in Lillard, with the Blazers valuing "deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets."

Spears noted Lillard "wants to play for Miami and only Miami" since making his trade request.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they don't appear to have a package of young players and draft assets that's very appealing to Portland. B/R's Chris Haynes noted one potential offer Miami is expected to make involves Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and draft picks.

Herro's age (23) would seem to make him appealing to a rebuilding Trail Blazers team, but his fit would be redundant on a roster that already has Anfernee Simons under contract for three more years.

Next season will mark the first year of Herro's four-year, $120 million contract.

Portland's leverage in trade talks could be limited if teams believe Lillard only wants to play for the Heat. It could also be impacted by his age—he's going to turn 33 on July 15—and being owed $153 million over the next three seasons with a $63.2 million player option for 2026-27.

Lillard remains one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA. He averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game with a 64.5 true-shooting percentage in 58 starts last season.

A team like the Heat, which just advanced to the NBA Finals after a mediocre regular season, has every incentive to make an aggressive move this summer. Jimmy Butler is still playing at a high level, but he's going to turn 34 on Sept. 14.