Knicks Rumors: Paul George Trade 'Off the Table'; Clippers Star Sought New Contract

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The New York Knicks were believed to be interested in acquiring Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George, but that's reportedly no longer the case due to a monumental asking price.

Knicks reporter Alan Hahn said on Monday's episode of Bart & Hahn that New York "had a chance to get Paul George" but "said it was too expensive." Once they opened discussions with the Clippers, it was apparent that George wanted an extension, so the trade is now "off the table."

Prior to the 2023 NBA draft on June 22, Andrew Greif and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Knicks and Clippers "have had conversations about a potential trade" for George, and those talks "were initiated by New York."

However, the eight-time All-Star is looking to cash in this offseason since he's eligible for a contract extension worth a maximum of $220 million over four years. If he doesn't receive a new deal this summer, he can decline his player option for the 2024-25 season to test free agency next offseason.

While George is one of the most talented two-way wings in the league, his recent injury history has made him a risky player to commit to. The 33-year-old has missed significant time in each of the past three seasons, and he was limited to 56 games this past year after a knee injury forced him to sit out the end of the regular season and the Clippers' first-round playoff series.

The Knicks are coming off a strong season in which they reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals, so adding another star could help put them over the top as a contender in 2023-24. However, chasing a player like George would force them to sacrifice a significant part of their core.

New York's best option is likely to stay the course with its current crop of players until a better fit becomes available to go after.