Cardinals' Adam Wainwright to Be Placed on IL With Shoulder Injury

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Adam Wainwright is headed to the IL.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol announced that the right-hander would be placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

The decision comes after Wainwright had a difficult performance against the Miami Marlins, surrendering seven runs and seven hits while walking two and striking out two in 3 1/3 innings. St. Louis would go on to lose 15-2.

Wainwright traveled back to St. Louis and is undergoing further evaluation.

The three-time All-Star is currently in his 18th season in the major leagues, all with the Cardinals. He is 3-3 with a 7.45 ERA in 48.1 innings for St. Louis in 2023.

He was the team's ace at numerous points during the 2000's and 2010's, finishing top-three in Cy Young voting four times. He holds an all-time record of 198-120 with a 3.45 ERA.

The 41-year-old was heavily tied to Yadier Molina and also to Albert Pujols as franchise faces during the past two decades, and while those two opted to retire after last season, Wainwright decided to return for another season. He has won 31 games over the last three seasons, including 17 in 2021.

The Cardinals are 35-50 and sit 11.5 games back in the NL Central. They are on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and finish under .500 for the first time since 2007.