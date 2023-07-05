NFL Teams That Would Become Instant Playoff Contenders by Signing DeAndre Hopkins

0 of 5

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In 2022, NFL wide receivers cashed in on a lucrative market, and teams made aggressive moves to acquire top-tier talent at the position. The Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill, and the Philadelphia Eagles acquired A.J. Brown. Hill and Brown significantly elevated their team's passing offense in a playoff year. DeAndre Hopkins could do the same for his new club.

On May 26, the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins. He would like to stir up more interest before a final decision on his next destination, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Unlike Hill and Brown, Hopkins is slightly past his prime. Going into his age-31 term, he's three years removed from a Pro Bowl year. Over the last two seasons, Hopkins has missed 15 contests because of injuries and a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, which factored into the decline in his production.

Nonetheless, Hopkins ranked 10th in receiving yards per game (79.7) last season. When available and healthy, he's still a go-to wideout.

Like his short time in Arizona with Kyler Murray, Hopkins can become a young quarterback's most reliable perimeter playmaker for an upstart squad. Here are five teams that would immediately enter the playoff discussion with him on the roster. None of these clubs clinched a 2022 postseason berth and will likely start a young signal-caller in 2023.