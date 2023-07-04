X

    Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023: Joey Chestnut Eats 62 Hot Dogs for 16th Title

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 4, 2023

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut won first place eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island of the Brooklyn borough in New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    The Mustard Belt remains around the waist of Joey Chestnut.

    Chestnut prevailed in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time after eating 62 dogs. While he fell well short of his record-setting tally of 76, he finished comfortably ahead of Geoffrey Esper.

    ESPN @espn

    This is peak performance 🌭😳 <a href="https://t.co/SHQHM1wIfD">pic.twitter.com/SHQHM1wIfD</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    Joey Chestnut has those dogs in him <a href="https://t.co/4b3o8bri4Y">pic.twitter.com/4b3o8bri4Y</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Joey Chestnut (-4000 ML) after clearing the field by 14 dogs 🌭 <a href="https://t.co/ZLcEEnYuc0">pic.twitter.com/ZLcEEnYuc0</a>

    Esper, who consumed 49 dogs, narrowly held off James Webb for second place to illustrate why he's the No. 2-ranked eater in the world.

    It looked like heavy rainfall would deny Chestnut the chance to pad his overall win total. Event organizers told assembled fans they were calling off the men's event on the recommendation of New York's police.

    Chestnut was not about to let Mother Nature stand in his way, though.

    Major League Eating @eatingcontest

    Joey Chestnut is not scared of the storm ❗️⛈️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoeyChestnut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoeyChestnut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nathansfamous?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nathansfamous</a> <a href="https://t.co/3l3ZgceAPR">pic.twitter.com/3l3ZgceAPR</a>

    Earlier in the day, Miki Sudo successfully defended her women's title after out-eating the competition. Mayoi Ebihara had a strong second-place showing in her first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest appearance, so Sudo could face a serious threat to the crown in 2024.

    The same can't be said of Chestnut, whose reign appears to have no end.