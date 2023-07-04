Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023: Joey Chestnut Eats 62 Hot Dogs for 16th Title

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Mustard Belt remains around the waist of Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut prevailed in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time after eating 62 dogs. While he fell well short of his record-setting tally of 76, he finished comfortably ahead of Geoffrey Esper.

Esper, who consumed 49 dogs, narrowly held off James Webb for second place to illustrate why he's the No. 2-ranked eater in the world.

It looked like heavy rainfall would deny Chestnut the chance to pad his overall win total. Event organizers told assembled fans they were calling off the men's event on the recommendation of New York's police.

Chestnut was not about to let Mother Nature stand in his way, though.

Earlier in the day, Miki Sudo successfully defended her women's title after out-eating the competition. Mayoi Ebihara had a strong second-place showing in her first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest appearance, so Sudo could face a serious threat to the crown in 2024.

The same can't be said of Chestnut, whose reign appears to have no end.