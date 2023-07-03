WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Money in the Bank

1 of 2

The show started off with a video recap of all of the major events that took place at Money in the Bank on Saturday. When we went live to the arena, a victorious Seth Rollins came out to the entire crowd singing his music.

After he talked about MITB a bit, Cody Rhodes made his way out to another huge pop and the crowd singing his music. He was about to ask what we wanted to talk about before he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar's music.

Rhodes jumped out of the ring and ran up the aisle to fight him. They brawled all the way back to the ring where Rhodes escaped an F5 and hit a Cody Cutter.

We got a tease for a title feud before we got an unannounced appearance from Lesnar to set up a rematch against Rhodes. All in all, this was a pretty effective opening segment.

After a break, Rollins was still in the ring. He began to speak but was interrupted again. This time it was Damian Priest alongside Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The Visionary got a kick out of the crowd booing Dom every time he tried to speak. He agreed to face Dom in a match later in the show.

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations