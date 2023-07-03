WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Money in the Bank

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Money in the BankJuly 3, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 3 from Baltimore, Maryland.
This is the fallout show from Saturday's Money in the Bank event, and that means there is always a significant amount of time spent recapping the pay-per-view and setting up for the next big show.
Two new MITB holders were able to lord their briefcases over the current champions. Rhea Ripley was an even bigger target for Iyo Sky due to the fact that she was booked to defend her title against Natalya on Monday's show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Raw.
Opening Segment
- It was nice to see a tribute graphic for Droz at the start of the show.
- It feels like Rollins just wants to see how long he can get each crowd to sing his music. He usually gets a solid 30 seconds out of them.
The show started off with a video recap of all of the major events that took place at Money in the Bank on Saturday. When we went live to the arena, a victorious Seth Rollins came out to the entire crowd singing his music.
After he talked about MITB a bit, Cody Rhodes made his way out to another huge pop and the crowd singing his music. He was about to ask what we wanted to talk about before he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar's music.
Rhodes jumped out of the ring and ran up the aisle to fight him. They brawled all the way back to the ring where Rhodes escaped an F5 and hit a Cody Cutter.
We got a tease for a title feud before we got an unannounced appearance from Lesnar to set up a rematch against Rhodes. All in all, this was a pretty effective opening segment.
After a break, Rollins was still in the ring. He began to speak but was interrupted again. This time it was Damian Priest alongside Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.
The Visionary got a kick out of the crowd booing Dom every time he tried to speak. He agreed to face Dom in a match later in the show.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- The angle at which Nakamura landed on the barricade did not look fun.
- Ripley just oozes confidence. Even when she is just standing at ringside, you can't help but notice her.
- The way Dom reacted to Nakamura blowing Ripley a kiss was pretty funny.
Priest stuck around after the opening segment so he could battle a man he faced in the Money in the Bank match, Shinsuke Nakamura.
The match started with The Archer of Infamy focusing on Nakamura's right arm. He maintained the upper hand for a long time and dropped Nakamura on the barricade as the show went to a break.
The King of Strong Style made a comeback as the show returned and hit a sliding German suplex. He danced toward Ripley and blew her a kiss before getting back into the ring and nailing Priest with a kick.
They picked up the pace and made the last couple of minutes the best part of the match, but most of this will be forgotten before the show is over. Both guys did a good job. They just didn't do enough to stand out here, which doesn't have to be the goal of every match.
Priest hit a massive clothesline followed by South of Heaven for the win.
Winner: Damian Priest
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations