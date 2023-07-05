College Football's Most Exciting Players for the 2023 Season

0 of 8

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In an environment so focused on championships, we can occasionally lose sight of what makes college football so beloved.

Every weekend is a display of incredible talent. There are dynamic quarterbacks, electrifying running backs, acrobatic receivers and so much more. It's important not to stop celebrating that individual excellence.

This category is not necessary limited to the biggest names in the sport. Some of those players are here, but others are lesser-known names who deserve more attention.

And that's why we're here.

The list is entirely subjective; these 10 players, for me, will likely be appointment viewing in the fall.