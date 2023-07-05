College Football's Most Exciting Players for the 2023 Season

College Football's Most Exciting Players for the 2023 SeasonJuly 5, 2023
In an environment so focused on championships, we can occasionally lose sight of what makes college football so beloved.
Every weekend is a display of incredible talent. There are dynamic quarterbacks, electrifying running backs, acrobatic receivers and so much more. It's important not to stop celebrating that individual excellence.
This category is not necessary limited to the biggest names in the sport. Some of those players are here, but others are lesser-known names who deserve more attention.
And that's why we're here.
The list is entirely subjective; these 10 players, for me, will likely be appointment viewing in the fall.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
As a true freshman, Quinshon Judkins scampered for 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns. Among all players nationally, he ranked third and fourth, respectively, in carries of 20- and 30-plus yards.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB/PR, Alabama
Not only did Kool-Aid McKinstry land third-team AP All-America honors at corner, but he also secured second-team All-SEC recognition as a return specialist. He notched 35 tackles with 15 pass breakups and one interception, finishing second nationally at 15.9 yards per punt return.
Cooper DeJean, CB/PR, Iowa
Along with his 75 tackles last year, Cooper DeJean tallied eight pass breakups and five interceptions. Most notably, however, he scored three defensive touchdowns. Throw in his 16.5 yards per punt return, and he is a much-needed, versatile playmaker for Iowa.
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Who would've thought it?
Over three seasons at Auburn, Bo Nix shifted from a promising freshman to a disappointing sophomore to an unassertive junior.
And then, he suddenly emerged as prolific player at Oregon in 2022.
He ended the campaign with 4,103 yards of total offense—the 10th-most in the country—and accounted for 44 touchdowns. Had the breakout star not dealt with an ankle injury down the stretch, those numbers presumably would've been even more impressive.
His main challenge in 2023 will be adjusting to new coordinator Will Stein. Given what Stein accomplished at UTSA, though, it's fair to expect Nix will remain an entertaining dual-threat QB in his final college season.
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
With a nod to edge-rushing teammate Harold Perkins Jr., Jayden Daniels is the catalyst of LSU's title aspirations in 2023.
Though not similar to Nix, Daniels has a comparable story. In a three-year tenure at Arizona State, he shined as a freshman in 2019 before his effectiveness waned at a relatively unstable program.
He transferred to LSU last offseason and sparked the Tigers' stunning rise to an SEC West crown. While throwing for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns to three interceptions, he paced all FBS quarterbacks with 885 rushing yards and found the end zone 11 more times on the ground—plus a receiving score.
Most memorably, he guided LSU to a 32-31 victory over Alabama to shatter the rival's championship dreams.
Daniels has a legitimate chance to become only the 11th player to reach 3,000 passing and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.
John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF
John Rhys Plumlee is a prime example of this topic.
UCF probably won't contend for a conference title in 2023 as the program makes its Big 12 debut. Thanks to their shifty quarterback, though, the Knights won't be a fun opponent in Year 1, either.
Back in 2019, Plumlee eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a run-first player at Ole Miss. He ended up moving to receiver before transferring to UCF, where he switched back to QB and guided the team to a nine-win season in 2022. He recorded 2,586 passing and 862 rushing yards, totaling 25 touchdowns.
If he improves as a passer, UCF might just be more competitive than expected. Even without major development, Plumlee will still be among the nation's most captivating talents.
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Penn State introduced a pair of standout freshmen runners in 2022. And as Kaytron Allen brought some power to the backfield, Nicholas Singleton showed off his game-breaking speed.
Only two players registered more carries of 30- and 40-plus yards than Singleton, who notched nine and seven, respectively, in those categories. Among all FBS players with 10-plus rushing attempts per game, he tied for seventh nationally at 6.8 yards per tote.
As a result, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.
In a conference stacked with talent at the position, Singleton has already demanded a place on the national radar. Sharing the spotlight with Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin, that is no small feat.
Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas
Perhaps you've heard him called Rocket Sanders, rather than his given name, Raheim Sanders.
As you can imagine, there is good reason for that.
Sanders put up 578 yards in a shared role as a freshman at Arkansas before exploding as a sophomore. He sprinted to 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 28 receptions for 271 yards and two more scores. Only four other running backs hit 1,400-plus and 250-plus yards last season, and each one of them is now pursuing an NFL career.
Also, among players with 10-plus carries per game, the 21-year-old tied for 10th nationally at 6.5 yards per attempt.
Sanders' blend of explosiveness and versatility makes him a special talent in the nation's toughest conference.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
If you created a definition for a must-watch player, it'd be something in the neighborhood of someone who makes you excited about the mere possibility of what he might accomplish next.
Or, in short: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Although he's the son of NFL royalty, Harrison has staked his own claim to fame as the best receiver in college football. During his first year as a starter at Ohio State, he reeled in 77 passes for 1,263 yards—a sizzling 16.4-yard clip—and 14 touchdowns, the fourth-most in the country.
Look, when a player can make this reception...
...you likely wouldn't be shocked to hear he's viewed as a special talent. Harrison, an expected early pick in the 2024 NFL draft, absolutely fits that billing for the Buckeyes.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Sure, it's a speculative choice, but let's consider the context surrounding Colorado's Travis Hunter.
The 20-year-old is not a product of the Colorado hype machine that has followed Deion Sanders. In fact, he is probably the most rational part of the headlines, considering he closed the 2022 recruiting cycle as the highest-ranked prospect in the country.
Because he stunningly flipped from Florida State to lower-level Jackson State, he didn't command much attention last season. Nevertheless, he posted 20 tackles with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups, also making 18 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns.
Expect to see a whole lot more of Hunter at CU in the fall.
"He is going to play both ways and he is a vital part of the offense and the defense, and he wants that," Sanders said of Hunter, per Carl Reed of 247Sports.
Legitimate two-way players are simply not a part of this era; Hunter has an opportunity to become a true rarity in college football.