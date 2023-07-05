US Women's Open Golf 2023: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

3 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The field at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open is an impressive one. Yin may be among the early favorites, but she'll be challenged by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko—the top three golfers in the women's world rankings—along with defending champion Minjee Lee.



Also among the competitors will be Rose Zhang, the 20-year-old Stanford star who recently broke the school record previously held by Tiger Woods, Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers with her 12th win in college tournaments.

Zhang only turned pro in June and won her debut event, the Mizuho Americas Open, after a playoff victory over Jennifer Kupcho.



"What is happening? I just can't believe it," Zhang told the Golf Channel (h/t Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports). "It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates, and to turn pro and come out here, it's just been amazing."

Zhang's ascension, Yin's quest for a second major in a month and Lee's title defense will be storylines to follow over the weekend. However, the biggest story may be the course itself.



After hosting six men's U.S. Opens, Pebble Beach is set to bring the women's game to one of the grandest stages in the sport.



"When it was announced I was like 'woah' I would have never imagined myself playing a tournament there," Ko said, per Forbes' Mike Dojc. "It was a spot where I watched other people play on TV, and it's a bucket-list course for everybody who knows golf and is into golf."

Another interesting aspect of the event will be its use of ShotLink technology, which will allow for live shot tracking throughout the tournament. This will mark the first time the system has been used at a women's professional event.



"I think it's really big for the women's game," USGA Chief Commercial Officer Jon Podany said, per Zephyr Melton of Golf.com."...To be able to offer that depth of statistics is gonna be really cool."

The views will be breathtaking, the competition fierce, and the 2023 U.S. Women's Open is shaping up to be one of the most captivating golf events of the entire year.



Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.