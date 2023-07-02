Erik Karlsson Trade Could Help Decide 2024 Stanley Cup Title Amid Latest NHL Rumors

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Erik Karlsson will be moving on from the San Jose Sharks after requesting a trade to a playoff contender and, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Carolina Hurricanes lead a pack of teams that also include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken in pursuit of his services.

Karlsson is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, awarded to the best defenseman in hockey and he certainly earned it.

Not only is he a superb defensive player, but he also proved his worth offensively this past season, compiling career-highs in goals (25), assists (76), points (101) and shooting percentage (12).

He played a full slate for the first time since 2015-16 and was arguably the best player on an underachieving Sharks team. Now he wants to join a team that has a realistic shot at competing for a Stanley Cup and three of the four teams mentioned by LeBrun certainly fit that description.

The Penguins, under new general manager Kyle Dubas, have the pieces to make a run at the postseason after missing out this past year.

All four teams would be incrementally better with Karlsson on the team. Dare say, Stanley Cup favorites?

Karlsson is not without his risks. As mentioned, he played his first full season in seven years in 2022-23. Will injuries limit his ability to produce?

The career-best stats that he accomplished: were they the start of a trend or a one-year anomaly that will result in one of the playoff-ready teams overpaying and mortgaging their immediate future for diminishing returns?

Those are very valid questions and teams will have to do their diligence, but if there is even a remote chance that he can play to the level that he did this past season, every team vying for him will be markedly improved for having him on the roster.

LeBrun followed up the initial report with another specifically mentioning the Hurricanes' push for Karlsson, suggesting a deal could potentially be done in 24-48 hours.

Carolina was the second-best team in the Eastern Conference a year ago and had one of the best defenses in the NHL. They ranked second in goals-against throughout the regular season, allowing just 2.56 per game. They replicated that performance in the postseason.

Adding Karlsson to the equation will only solidify that area of their roster but offensively he will help what was a middling team a season ago, hoping to raise their goals-for average from 3.2 per game.

The historic Boston Bruins have undergone changes this offseason due to cap restrictions, the Toronto Maple Leafs have already lost some of their contributors and the Florida Panthers are still reeling from a 4-1 loss in the Stanley Cup Finals.

If Carolina can complete the deal and bring the Norris Trophy winner aboard, there is no reason to believe the Hurricanes cannot and will not be competing for the top prize in hockey this coming season.