USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Gold Cup

The United States men's national team needs a second straight offensive outburst to hold on to first place in Group A of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Americans enter Sunday's match against Trinidad and Tobago with a three-goal advantage in goal differential over Jamaica in Group A.

A multi-goal victory inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is the best case scenario for the USMNT. Jamaica plays Saint Kitts and Nevis at the same time on Sunday. The USMNT put up six goals on Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago could be a tough foe for the Americans since it still has a chance to advance to the knockout stage in either first or second place.

The Soca Warriors have three points by way of their win over Saint Kitts and Nevis, but they need to play much better compared to their 4-1 defeat to Jamaica.

USMNT interim manager B.J. Callaghan will likely mix up parts of his squad yet again, and he needs to strike the perfect balance in the starting XI to win the group and preserve some players for the knockout round.