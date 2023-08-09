Josh Hart, Knicks Finalizing 4-Year, $81M Contract; Will Make $94M Through 2027-28

Elsa/Getty Images

Josh Hart is staying on Broadway.

Hart and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year, $81 million contract extension on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after Hart opted into his $12.96 million player option for 2023-24 in June and became eligible for an extension in August. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News also reported on July 29 that Hart was expected to receive a contract in the range of $75 million over four years.

That said, it's no surprise he agreed to a long-term extension with the Knicks, especially after he hinted at the possibility by tweeting "NY is home" in June.

The Knicks acquired Hart during the 2022-23 season in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, reuniting him with fellow Villanova product Jalen Brunson. His arrival in New York helped the Knicks finish fifth in the Eastern Conference and win their first postseason series since 2013.

He proved to be a solid addition for New York off the bench, averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 games while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent from deep.

Hart proved to also be a key contributor in the playoffs, averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 11 games while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

With his extension, Hart will continue to be a key rotational piece for the Knicks in 2023-24 and beyond as they aim to win their first NBA title since 1973.