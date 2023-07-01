Mavs' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Contract

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving will be co-starring with Luka Dončić for the foreseeable future.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the guard agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with the organization within the first hour of the free-agency negotiation period.

The third year of the deal is a player option. According to Spotrac, Irving becomes the ninth player on the books for Dallas in 2023-24. Charania also noted that the contract was groundbreaking given the role played by Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving.

With the re-signing of Irving, here is what the roster is shaping up to look like.

Projected Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

*estimated by Spotrac

Luka Dončić, PG: $40 million (2026, or 2027 player option)

Kyrie Irving, PG: $38.9 million (2025, or 2026 player option)

Tim Hardaway Jr, SG: $17.9 million (2025)

Richaun Holmes, C: $12 million (2024, or 2025 player option)

Maxi Kleber, PF : $11 million (2025)

Reggie Bullock, SF: $10.4 million (2024)

JaVale McGee, C: $5.7 million (2024, or 2025 player option)

Josh Green, SG: $4.7 million (2024 RFA)

Jaden Hardy, SG: $1.7 million (2024, or 2025 partially guaranteed)

Mavericks Salary Cap

Dallas is looking to be right around the salary cap. The Mavs currently have approximately $142 million for 2023-24 invested in the nine players under contract, but throw in deals with Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the rumored interest the team has in center Deandre Ayton and they could quickly rise into the luxury tax thresholds.

Here is the projected starting lineup with the current roster.

Luka Dončić, PG

Kyrie Irving, SG

Maxi Kleber, PF

Reggie Bullock, SF

Richaun Holmes, C

Christian Wood, Dwight Powell and Nicolo Melli are additional players that the Mavericks could look to keep. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the Suns are looking to continue with Ayton in the fold, but the draft day deal that reportedly fell just short between the two teams could resurface in the near future.

Irving averaged 27 points, six assists and five rebounds in 20 games with Dallas after being traded to the team by the Brooklyn Nets midseason. The eight-time all-star was linked to numerous teams in free agency but instead will run it back with the Mavericks.

Dallas went 38-44 and missed the playoffs in '22-'23. They reached the Western Conference Finals in '21-'22, losing to the Golden State Warriors in five games.