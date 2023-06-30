Kyrie Irving Rumors: Heat, Lakers, Rockets, Clippers Among Teams Meeting With PG

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is reportedly set to be a hot commodity in free agency.

Bill Reiter of CBS Sports reported that in addition to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Irving's suitors include the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 60 games between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks in 2022-23.

If Irving were to leave the Mavericks, it would be a disaster for the organization. The team lost Jalen Brunson last offseason and gave up assets to acquire Irving last season before sputtering to the finish and failing to qualify for the postseason.

However, the other options for Irving may be more intriguing then a return to Dallas. He could reunite with LeBron James if he were to join the Lakers, join a team that could just be a point guard away in the Clippers, team up with Jimmy Butler and help the Miami Heat avenge a Finals loss or be the headline pickup for the Rockets in their free agent class.

Despite this, Dallas is able to offer the biggest contract, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that he expects the eight-time All-Star to re-sign with the team.

The negotiation period of Free Agency opens up June 30 at 6:00 E.T.