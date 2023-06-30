2-Time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, Aces Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

A'ja Wilson is staying in the desert.

The two-time WNBA MVP has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday.

"When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot," Wilson said in a statement. "I'm happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

