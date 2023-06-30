X

WNBA

NEWSTEAMSHIGHLIGHTS

    2-Time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, Aces Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

    Erin WalshJune 30, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 24: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Fever on June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

    A'ja Wilson is staying in the desert.

    The two-time WNBA MVP has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday.

    "When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot," Wilson said in a statement. "I'm happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me."

    A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22

    🫶🏾 <a href="https://t.co/Y1rM1CabzZ">https://t.co/Y1rM1CabzZ</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    2-Time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, Aces Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon