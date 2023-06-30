X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Lakers, Warriors Among Teams Interested in Shake Milton

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Shake Milton #18 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before Round 2 Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 3, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are among the teams expected to express interest in Shake Milton when the NBA's free-agency period opens at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "several Western Conference contenders" have their eye on Milton, who spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.