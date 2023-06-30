NBA Rumors: Lakers, Warriors Among Teams Interested in Shake Milton

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are among the teams expected to express interest in Shake Milton when the NBA's free-agency period opens at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "several Western Conference contenders" have their eye on Milton, who spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

