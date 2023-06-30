X

    Windhorst: Kyrie Irving May Try to Get 76ers Interested amid Harden Trade Rumors

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: NBA player Kyrie Irving attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Fallout from James Harden's impending departure from Philadelphia may have ripple effects in Dallas.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Kyrie Irving could attempt to gauge the 76ers' interest in signing him in the coming days.

    "Is it possible that Kyrie could investigate what's gonna happen with Philadelphia, if they move on from Harden? Yes. I expect him to try to see if he can get Philly interested, if for no other reason, to force Dallas' hand," Windhorst said Friday on Get Up.

