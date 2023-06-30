Windhorst: Kyrie Irving May Try to Get 76ers Interested amid Harden Trade Rumors

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Fallout from James Harden's impending departure from Philadelphia may have ripple effects in Dallas.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Kyrie Irving could attempt to gauge the 76ers' interest in signing him in the coming days.

"Is it possible that Kyrie could investigate what's gonna happen with Philadelphia, if they move on from Harden? Yes. I expect him to try to see if he can get Philly interested, if for no other reason, to force Dallas' hand," Windhorst said Friday on Get Up.

