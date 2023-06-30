Rockets Rumors: HOU to Prioritize Short-Term FA Contracts Amid Brooks, VanVleet Buzz

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

Despite having more salary-cap space than any other team to spend this offseason, the Houston Rockets aren't necessarily looking to lock themselves into long-term deals to improve their roster.

Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Houston's front office intends to "prioritize shorter term contracts" and will be willing to offer higher average annual salaries to entice players they have a strong interest in signing.

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are the two free agents who have been most often connected to the Rockets.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Thursday various teams believe "it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise" if both VanVleet and Brooks didn't reach agreements with the Rockets at some point after free agency opens on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Stein noted VanVleet is expected to receive a two-year offer worth $40 million per season from the Rockets, while Brooks could end up with an offer of two years and at least $14 million annually.

Houston has $60.9 million in cap space available to upgrade its roster this summer. The Utah Jazz are the only other team with more than $40 million available ($47.2 million), followed by the San Antonio Spurs ($38.6 million).

One reason the Rockets could prioritize short-term deals with a high average annual salaries is because it might be the only way they can entice notable free agents. The franchise is coming off three consecutive seasons with at least 55 losses.

Even though there will be optimism that new head coach Ime Udoka can have a positive influence on the team, especially young players like Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr., prime free agents might not be so quick to join an unproven roster.

VanVleet has been in a situation with the Raptors over the past seven seasons where he made the playoffs five times and won an NBA title in 2018-19. He's only had one losing season in his pro career (2020-21).

The apparent end of Brooks' tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies was more notable for his comments and actions during their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was a big part of the franchise's ascent to prominence in the Western Conference over the past two years.

Houston's ability to sign short-term contracts for high average annual salaries this offseason not only makes the team a key player in free agency, but it also allows the team to keep its long-term cap flexibility open.

If some of the Rockets' young players, including Thompson, Smith and Jalen Green, take significant steps forward in the next couple of years, then suddenly the franchise looks even more appealing to marquee free agents.