NBA Rumors: Bruce Brown to Meet with Lakers, Knicks, Rockets, More in Free Agency

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

After helping the Denver Nuggets win an NBA championship, Bruce Brown is looking to cash in as a free agent this offseason.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, Brown is expected to meet with the Los Angeles, Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Brown declined his $6.8 million option with the Nuggets to hit unrestricted free agency. As evidenced by the number of teams already lining up meetings, the 26-year-old figures to be one of the most sought-after players this offseason because of his all-around skill set.

The Athletic's John Hollinger noted Brown is unlikely to return to Denver because the reigning NBA champs can only offer him $7.7 million for 2023-24, then re-sign him using early Bird rights next offseason for around $13.6 million.

There's little doubt Brown can earn significantly more from another team than $7.7 million this offseason. Twenty teams have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $12.4 million available, including the Lakers, Knicks and Mavericks.

The Rockets and Pacers can sign Brown into their cap space. Houston has an NBA-high $60.5 million in projected practical cap space. The Pacers have the third-most projected practical cap space available at $32.2 million.

A second-round draft pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2018, Brown has turned himself into one of the most valuable two-way wing players in the NBA. He is a 48.2 percent shooter from the field in 349 games over the past five seasons.

Brown averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game in 80 appearances for the Nuggets during the 2022-23 regular season. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 12.0 points on 51.1 percent shooting over 20 games.