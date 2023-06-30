Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Not Frustrated' by Anthony Davis; Star 'Thankful' for PF

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James' camp is dismissing any notion of tension with Anthony Davis in the wake of a report that things may not be copacetic between the Los Angeles Lakers superstars.

Per Mark Medina of Sportsnaut.com, one person familiar with James' thinking said the four-time NBA MVP is "not frustrated with" Davis and is, in fact, "thankful" for the eight-time All-Star.

"Does he wish that both could play and stay healthy the whole time? Of course," the person added. "But it's not like he wants a guy to go out there and get injured."

The person was speaking in response to a report from Bill Reiter of CBS Sports on the Zach Gelb Show that James is "over" Davis and "frustrated" because he "doesn't believe in his toughness for obvious reasons."

There were some fans and analysts questioning Davis' toughness during the Lakers' postseason run, particularly in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors when he left the court in a wheelchair to be evaluated for a possible concussion after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head by Kevon Looney.

Davis was back in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Warriors and played all four games against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Durability has been an issue for Davis over the course of his career, especially over the past three seasons. The 30-year-old has missed 104 out of a possible 236 regular-season games since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

When Davis has played, he's been terrific for the Lakers. The eight-time All-Star has averaged 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in four seasons with Los Angeles.

James and Davis led the Lakers to an NBA title during the 2019-20 season. Both players are under contract through next season with player options for 2024-25. James hasn't confirmed he's playing in 2023-24 after saying he will consider retirement in the wake of losing to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.