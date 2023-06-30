Ranking the Chances of Every Woman to Win WWE Money in the Bank Ladder MatchJune 30, 2023
Ranking the Chances of Every Woman to Win WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match
This Saturday, six women will enter the O2 Arena hoping to attain the WWE Money in the Bank contract.
WWE will host a women's ladder match alongside its traditional outing for the sixth consecutive year. The upcoming stipulation match is usually one of the year's most exciting events because it grants two superstars a potentially life-changing opportunity.
Carmella and Liv Morgan used the briefcase to earn their first taste of championship gold. Meanwhile, Bayley used the contract to kick off a fresh start with SmackDown as a singles competitor and become one of the brand's long-standing champions.
This year's field is wide open as a WWE Hall of Famer steps into the ring with a few newcomers, a former winner, and a decorated star. It's anyone's guess who will ultimately climb to the top of the ladder and secure the contract, but let's look at each competitor's chances to win.
6. Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega could make an interesting babyface winner for this women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
After all, she unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown women's title in an emotional performance in her home country of Puerto Rico at Backlash. A victory in London, England could give her a chance to avenge that loss.
However, it's hard to believe she will come out on top because she isn't involved in an ongoing storyline like some of the other competitors. According to BetOnline, Vega currently has the lowest odds of winning.
5. Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus has been surprisingly more present since she turned heel and started her feud with Becky Lynch.
The seven-time women's champion would make a compelling Money in the Bank winner because we haven't seen an antagonist hold the briefcase since Carmella's run with it in 2017. As such, Stratus could get a lot of mileage out of a concept that wasn't available during her heyday.
The contract would also offer her the best chance to re-enter the title picture and obtain one last run. Still, there are better options, and her story seems more focused on her rivalry with Lynch than a last hurrah.
4. Bayley
Bayley's 2019 win and subsequent cash-in on Charlotte Flair was a feel-good moment for The Role Model.
However, seeing what she could do with the briefcase as an obnoxious heel with backup would be interesting. Her current persona would make her an ideal winner, but she and Iyo Skye haven't exactly been on the same page lately.
Her stablemate has been more vocal and defiant since Backlash. The tension between the two takes away the numbers game, Bayley's most significant advantage. It's hard to imagine the leader of Damage CTRL will be able to become a two-time winner on her own.
3. Zoey Stark
Unlike Bayley, Zoey Stark will have some help from her newfound mentor in Stratus, which gives her a bit of an edge.
Stark would also fit the bill as a young and opportunistic heel who could use the Money in the Bank briefcase to make a name for herself. With a WWE legend in her corner, she could use this win to become a superstar to keep an eye on for the rest of the year.
Both current champions are also heels, so a fresh babyface challenger seems much more likely. Nevertheless, Stark currently stands out as someone who could benefit the most from this victory this weekend.
2. Becky Lynch
In 2018, many fans hoped Becky Lynch would leave Allstate Arena as the second women's Money in the Bank winner.
Nonetheless, The Irish Lasskicker fell short and went on to turn on Flair at SummerSlam and become The Man. The rest is history. Still, the ladder match is one of the few accolades the megastar hasn't accomplished yet.
This year, the odds are stacked against her with Stark and Status looking to play spoiler. Lynch also had a long rivalry with Damage CTRL, pitting four of the competitors against her straight away.
That makes it difficult to bet on The Man, but it would also make for an incredible story if she somehow overcomes her opposition and obtains the briefcase.
1. Iyo Sky
Iyo Sky is the favorite to win this year's women's Money in the Bank match.
The Japanese star has been trending upward since she became the number one contender on the April 10 episode of Raw and challenged Bianca Belair at Backlash. The reception from the Puerto Rican crowd at the event proved that she could inevitably strike out on her own and become a champion as a singles competitor.
She has had some tension with Bayley since she inadvertently cost her the match that will likely come to a head this weekend. The Genius of the Sky is bound to turn face, and there's so much positive buzz around her interactions with Asuka.
This makes her the most intriguing pick to become Ms. Money in the Bank in some time.