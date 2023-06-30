Ranking the Chances of Every Woman to Win WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

This Saturday, six women will enter the O2 Arena hoping to attain the WWE Money in the Bank contract.

WWE will host a women's ladder match alongside its traditional outing for the sixth consecutive year. The upcoming stipulation match is usually one of the year's most exciting events because it grants two superstars a potentially life-changing opportunity.

Carmella and Liv Morgan used the briefcase to earn their first taste of championship gold. Meanwhile, Bayley used the contract to kick off a fresh start with SmackDown as a singles competitor and become one of the brand's long-standing champions.

This year's field is wide open as a WWE Hall of Famer steps into the ring with a few newcomers, a former winner, and a decorated star. It's anyone's guess who will ultimately climb to the top of the ladder and secure the contract, but let's look at each competitor's chances to win.