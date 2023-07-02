2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 3

2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 3July 2, 2023
The NBA's 2023 free-agency window is officially open, and Bleacher Report is here to help you sort through and react to all the moves.
As we head into Day 3, players like Christian Wood, Grant Williams, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba and others are still available, with plenty of quality depth options still on the market.
Jordan Clarkson Signs Extension with Jazz
The Deal: $55 million, three years
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah's Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26.
Clarkson was always going to get paid this summer coming off the best season of his career. When he opted into his $14.3 million player option to stay with the Utah Jazz instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent, it seemed certain an extension was coming.
Clarkson now stands to make $69.3 million over the next four seasons in Utah, an average of $17.3 million per year. The 31-year-old proved his worth as a starter last season after previously serving as a sixth man the last six years, averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and shooting 44.4 percent overall.
This is a good contract for both Clarkson and the Jazz. Utah has five players making between $10-$18 million this season, with no player earning more than $25.3 million. This gives them tons of flexibility moving forward, with the Clarkson contract easy to move if they need to.
Grade: A-
Miles Bridges Stays in Charlotte
The Deal: $7.9 million, one year
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent F Miles Bridges is preparing to sign a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season, clearing the way for him to become unrestricted next summer. Hornets and Bridges are far apart in extension talks. Story soon. <a href="https://t.co/1uf2uh3uxQ">pic.twitter.com/1uf2uh3uxQ</a>
Bridges and the Hornets were unable to work out an extension, with the 25-year-old agreeing to sign the qualifying offer instead. He'll be free to sign with any team of his choosing as an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Bridges missed all of last season following a domestic violence arrest in June of 2022. The NBA suspended him for 30 games without pay in April, deeming that 20 have been served. Bridges will now miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season with Charlotte.
It's easy to see why the Hornets were reluctant to make a long-term commitment to Bridges. The talent far outweighs the money here, but if the Hornets want to build a strong culture around LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams and others, they could have pulled the qualifying offer and let Bridges sign with another team, too.
There was no easy solution here for Charlotte.
Grade: C
Eric Gordon to the Suns
The Deal: One year
One of the best shooting guards left on the market, Gordon reportedly chose the Suns over the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.
This is a huge signing for the cash-strapped Suns, as the 34-year-old averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and shot 37.1 percent from three last season with the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. Following a trade to L.A. and surrounded by better talent, Gordon's three-point mark jumped to 42.3 percent.
He'll likely play a reserve role behind Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, serving as a scoring and playmaking wing off the bench. Gordon has 60 games of playoff experience to his name, including five starts and 10.2 points per game against these Suns during their first-round meeting in April.
The Suns need depth, shooting and experience. Gordon provides them with all three on what we assume is a veteran minimum deal.
Grade: A