2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 3

0 of 5

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The NBA's 2023 free-agency window is officially open, and Bleacher Report is here to help you sort through and react to all the moves.

As we head into Day 3, players like Christian Wood, Grant Williams, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba and others are still available, with plenty of quality depth options still on the market.

To see how your favorite teams or free agents are faring, scroll below.

*Check back throughout the day as we grade every deal from Day 3.