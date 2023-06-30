NBA

    2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 1

    Bleacher Report NBA StaffJune 30, 2023

    0 of 19

      Kyrie Irving
      Kyrie IrvingJustin Ford/Getty Images

      The NBA's 2023 free-agency window is officially open, and Bleacher Report is here to help you sort through and react to all the moves.

      As Day 1 of free agency unfolds, we'll provide live grades to every signing below, with the most notable moves up top.

      To see how your favorite teams or free agents are faring, scroll below.

      *Check back throughout the night as we grade every deal from Day 1.

    Kyrie Irving Stays with the Mavericks

    1 of 19

      Kyrie Irving
      Kyrie IrvingRon Jenkins/Getty Images

      The Deal: $126 million, 3 years

      Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

      Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a> learned.

      Any level of commitment beyond a season to Kyrie Irving carries a bit of risk with it. Availability certainly hasn't been his calling card. And $40-plus million per season is a huge price if he continues to play 50-60 games a year.

      But the Dallas Mavericks couldn't possibly let a point guard walk for nothing for the second summer in a row, and Kyrie actually showed decent on-the-fly chemistry with Luka Dončić in 2022-23.

      With a full offseason to integrate an offensive talent of Kyrie's caliber, it's hard to imagine Dallas missing the playoffs again.

      Grade: B

    Draymond Green Stays with the Warriors

    2 of 19

      Draymond Green
      Draymond GreenMomodu Mansaray/WireImage

      The Deal: $100 million, 4 years

      Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

      Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.

      We probably should've seen this coming all along. How could Draymond Green (or the Golden State Warriors) break up the most successful trio of the last decade?

      Green playing in a different jersey and alongside anyone other than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would've given huge "Patrick Ewing in an Orlando Magic jersey" vibes, and those three proved able to win it all as recently as 2022.

      They deserve one last run together.

      The only possible drawback, and the one that takes this grade down just a notch, is the potential for a dropoff by the end of the deal, when Draymond will be 36 years old.

      Grade: B+

    Khris Middleton Stays with the Bucks

    3 of 19

      Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo
      Khris Middleton and Giannis AntetokounmpoJeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $102 million, 3 Years (Player Option in Year 3)

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of <a href="https://twitter.com/excelbasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@excelbasketball</a> tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. <a href="https://t.co/o2E7vXXQj8">pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8</a>

      Like Draymond with the Warriors (though not to the same degree), it was difficult to imagine Khris Middleton ever leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

      He was an integral part of their title run in 2021, has averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 threes, while shooting 38.1 percent from deep over the last six seasons and has a very real impact on face-of-the-franchise Giannis Antetokounmpo.

      During their decade together, Milwaukee's net rating is 2.5 points better when Giannis and Middleton are together than it is when Giannis plays without him.

      Grade: B+

    Kyle Kuzma Stays with the Wizards

    4 of 19

      Kyle Kuzma
      Kyle KuzmaStephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $102 million, 4 years

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards. <a href="https://t.co/Ox7TQDcb6z">pic.twitter.com/Ox7TQDcb6z</a>

      The Washington Wizards seemingly cleared their books in anticipation of a rebuild when they traded Kristaps Porziņģis and Bradley Beal, but re-signing soon-to-be-28-year-old Kyle Kuzma suggests they may be looking at something of a two-track overhaul.

      Straddling that line can make it difficult to truly be competitive (or bad enough to chase top picks in the draft), but Washington will at least remain interesting in the short term.

      With Monte Morris, Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Kuzma around, the Wizards won't be a nightly easy out.

      Grade: B

    Bruce Brown to the Pacers

    5 of 19

      Bruce Brown
      Bruce BrownMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

      The Deal: $45 million, 2 years (Team Option in Year 2)

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      ESPN reporting with <a href="https://twitter.com/malikaandrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malikaandrews</a>: Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAASports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAASports</a> tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes.

      Cap restrictions limited the Denver Nuggets to a starting salary of $7.8 million for Bruce Brown, if he'd chosen to return. So, when you see that the Indiana Pacers offered an average salary over $20 million, it's not hard to understand Brown's decision to leave the champs.

      For Indiana, the infusion of Brown's defense, competitiveness, off-ball movement and ability to create a little in a pinch should push the Pacers closer to a playoff spot.

      And though they have Bennedict Mathurin, there's a good chance Brown could start in the backcourt alongside Tyrese Haliburton, a role he wouldn't have had in Denver.

      Grade: B+

    Jerami Grant Stays with the Trail Blazers

    6 of 19

      Jerami Grant
      Jerami GrantRich Schultz/Getty Images

      The Deal: $160 million, 5 years

      Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

      Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

      This deal will almost certainly look more palatable after the NBA negotiates a new TV rights deal ahead of the 2025-26 season, but making Jerami Grant your second highest-paid player feels dicey.

      He's proved himself a solid scorer over the last three seasons, with 20.7 points, 2.1 threes and a 37.2 three-point percentage in that stretch, but Grant adds little else to the box score.

      And with Damian Lillard reportedly waiting to see what the Portland Trail Blazers do in free agency before making a decision on his future, doubling down on last season's disappointing squad may not inspire a ton of confidence (even if the salary cap made letting Grant walk unfeasible).

      Grade: C+

    Cameron Johnson Stays with the Nets

    7 of 19

      Cameron Johnson
      Cameron JohnsonNathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $108 million, 4 Years

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> tells ESPN. Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns.

      The Brooklyn Nets made this deal more tenable when they traded Joe Harris into the Detroit Pistons' cap space earlier in the day. And this average salary for Cameron Johnson figures to age well (especially since it'll run into the new TV deal).

      The 6'8" Cameron Johnson fits well into a wing-heavy and highly switchable philosophy that Brooklyn embraced in 2022-23, and his shooting would fit anywhere.

      Over the last two seasons, he's hit 41.6 percent of his triples.

      Grade: A-

    Jakob Poeltl Stays with the Raptors

    8 of 19

      Jakob Poeltl
      Jakob PoeltlOmar Rawlings/Getty Images

      The Deal: $80 million, 4 Years (Player Option in Year 4)

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      ESPN Sources: Free agent C Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Poeltl is represented by Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of <a href="https://twitter.com/excelbasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@excelbasketball</a>. Deal includes a player option.

      After stabilizing the Toronto Raptors following a midseason trade in 2022-23, Jakob Poeltl basically got Nikola Vučević money, plus one extra year. And he's worth it.

      Over the last three years, he's averaged 11.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks, while providing legitimate anchor-level defense.

      And his unique ability to create shots is under-appreciated. Joakim Noah is the only player in NBA history to match or exceed both of Poeltl's career per-possession averages for offensive rebounds and assists.

      Grade: B+

    Caris LeVert Stays with the Cavaliers

    9 of 19

      Caris LeVert
      Caris LeVertNathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $32 million, 2 years

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season. <a href="https://t.co/gercF8u3pq">pic.twitter.com/gercF8u3pq</a>

      The Cleveland Cavaliers had a need at the 3 all last season, despite the presence of Caris LeVert on the roster. He's probably not the long-term answer there, in part because he's more of a 2. And he's an inefficient one at that.

      Bringing him back as an off-the-bench sparkplug is probably fine, though, even if the price seems a little high for a player suited to be a seventh or eighth man on a contender.

      Grade: B-

    Drew Eubanks to the Suns

    10 of 19

      Drew Eubanks
      Drew EubanksDavid Berding/Getty Images

      The Deal: Veteran Minimum, 2 Years (Player Option in Year 2)

      Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

      Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports.

      Having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Bradley Beal all on the books with their massive contracts meant the rest of the roster had to be filled out on the (really) cheap.

      And getting Drew Eubanks on the minimum is a solid deal under that circumstance. In 22 starts with the Blazers last season, he averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in just 29.5 minutes.

      His offensive rebounding could be particularly dangerous on a jump-shooting team like the Suns.

      Grade: B+

    Coby White Stays with the Bulls

    11 of 19

      Coby White
      Coby WhiteVaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $33 million, 3 years

      Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

      Restricted free agent Coby White has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

      Coby White hasn't really shown star upside in his first four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, but he's still only 23 years old, and he's hit 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.

      This average salary works out to less than a mid-level exception, and that's fine value for a potential heat-check scorer off the bench.

      Grade: B

    Taurean Prince to the Lakers

    12 of 19

      Taurean Prince
      Taurean PrinceJordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $4.5 million, 1 year

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent F Taurean Prince has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> tell ESPN.

      Taurean is exactly the kind of player the Los Angeles Lakers should've been targeting this summer. Getting him for the easily manageable bi-annual exception feels like a huge win.

      All he has to do on this team is defend and hit threes, and the 29-year-old role player averaged 9.1 points and shot 38.1 percent from deep in 2022-23.

      Grade: A

    Keita Bates-Diop to the Suns

    13 of 19

      Keita Bates-Diop
      Keita Bates-DiopRocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $5 million, 2 years (Player Option in Year 2)

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot.

      The Suns probably need to target three-point shooting to round out a roster packed with high-volume mid-range scorers. And if you just look at 2022-23, when he shot 39.4 percent from deep, Keita Bates-Diop fits that bill.

      His 30.4 three-point percentage over his first four seasons inspires a little less confidence, but the Suns' top-heavy team-building approach has put them in a sort of "beggars can't be choosers" position.

      Grade: B

    Damion Lee Stays with the Suns

    14 of 19

      Damion Lee
      Damion LeeJevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Deal: 2 Years (Player Option in Year 2)

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Lee is a two-year deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/vRSvvtCK4k">https://t.co/vRSvvtCK4k</a>

      Damion Lee shot a blistering 44.5 percent from deep in 2022-23. And while that's certainly an outlier, his career mark of 37.9 shows he can be trusted to stay above average.

      And while he doesn't produce much outside that three-point shooting, he won't need to on this team.

      Grade: B

    Troy Brown Jr. to the Timberwolves

    15 of 19

      Troy Brown Jr.
      Troy Brown Jr.Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Deal: 2 Years (Team Option in Year 2)

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent Troy Brown has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports tells ESPN.

      Troy Brown Jr. turns 24 in July, and he showed some real upside as a three-point shooter alongside LeBron James in 2022-23.

      As a Laker, he hit 38.1 percent of his triples. And he may still have some untapped potential as a perimeter defender.

      For a team with Rudy Gobert, both of those things can be key.

      Grade: B

    Reggie Jackson Stays with the Nuggets

    16 of 19

      Reggie Jackson
      Reggie JacksonNathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $10.3 million, 2 Years (Player Option in Year 2)

      Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

      Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

      This is one of the more puzzling decisions of Day 1.

      Within a few games of the Denver Nuggets signing Reggie Jackson out of the buyout market in 2022-23, he completely fell out of the rotation. After what are looking more and more like some outlier shooting seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, he's been one of the worst shooters in basketball over the last two years.

      The defending champs using their taxpayer mid-level exception to retain him is difficult to wrap your head around.

      Grade: D-

    Jevon Carter to the Bulls

    17 of 19

      Jevon Carter
      Jevon CarterMegan Briggs/Getty Images

      The Deal: $20 million, 3 Years

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tell ESPN. Carter leaves the Bucks to bring Bulls his perimeter toughness. <a href="https://t.co/AjqjxN3rKO">pic.twitter.com/AjqjxN3rKO</a>

      I love this deal.

      Getting a defense-first point guard in Patrick Beverley helped the Chicago Bulls finish strong and make the play-in tournament in 2022-23. And Jevon Carter is a younger, more athletic version of Pat Bev.

      On a team with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, there isn't a ton of need for playmaking from the 1. The Bulls just need Carter to set the front line on defense and space the floor for those three stars.

      For his career, Carter has a 39.7 three-point percentage. And in 2022-23, his defense ranked in the 88th percentile, according to Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus.

      Grade: A

    Chimezie Metu to the Suns

    18 of 19

      Chimezie Metu
      Chimezie MetuRocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: Veteran Minimum, 1 Year

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent forward Chimezie Metu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN.

      Chimezie Metu is just 79-of-265 (29.8 percent) from three over his five NBA seasons. And he only has four more assists (151) than turnovers (147).

      But decent block and steal rates and the ability to finish above the rim could make him an interesting flier for small-ball lineups in Phoenix.

      Grade: B-

    Georges Niang to the Cavaliers

    19 of 19

      Georges Niang
      Georges NiangJesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Deal: $26 million, 3 Years

      Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

      Free agent F George Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tell ESPN. Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender. <a href="https://t.co/PsF6euvmQV">pic.twitter.com/PsF6euvmQV</a>

      Georges Niang is far from the fleetest of foot on defense. And he doesn't fill up the box score with much beyond three-point shooting.

      But shooting is the game's most important skill, and Niang is one of the game's best shooters.

      There are only two players in NBA history (Stephen Curry and Steve Novak) who match or exceed both of Niang's career marks in three-point attempts per 100 possessions and three-point percentage.

      Grade: B-

