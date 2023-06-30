2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 1June 30, 2023
2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 1
The NBA's 2023 free-agency window is officially open, and Bleacher Report is here to help you sort through and react to all the moves.
As Day 1 of free agency unfolds, we'll provide live grades to every signing below, with the most notable moves up top.
To see how your favorite teams or free agents are faring, scroll below.
*Check back throughout the night as we grade every deal from Day 1.
Kyrie Irving Stays with the Mavericks
The Deal: $126 million, 3 years
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a> learned.
Any level of commitment beyond a season to Kyrie Irving carries a bit of risk with it. Availability certainly hasn't been his calling card. And $40-plus million per season is a huge price if he continues to play 50-60 games a year.
But the Dallas Mavericks couldn't possibly let a point guard walk for nothing for the second summer in a row, and Kyrie actually showed decent on-the-fly chemistry with Luka Dončić in 2022-23.
With a full offseason to integrate an offensive talent of Kyrie's caliber, it's hard to imagine Dallas missing the playoffs again.
Grade: B
Draymond Green Stays with the Warriors
The Deal: $100 million, 4 years
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.
We probably should've seen this coming all along. How could Draymond Green (or the Golden State Warriors) break up the most successful trio of the last decade?
Green playing in a different jersey and alongside anyone other than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would've given huge "Patrick Ewing in an Orlando Magic jersey" vibes, and those three proved able to win it all as recently as 2022.
They deserve one last run together.
The only possible drawback, and the one that takes this grade down just a notch, is the potential for a dropoff by the end of the deal, when Draymond will be 36 years old.
Grade: B+
Khris Middleton Stays with the Bucks
The Deal: $102 million, 3 Years (Player Option in Year 3)
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of <a href="https://twitter.com/excelbasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@excelbasketball</a> tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. <a href="https://t.co/o2E7vXXQj8">pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8</a>
Like Draymond with the Warriors (though not to the same degree), it was difficult to imagine Khris Middleton ever leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.
He was an integral part of their title run in 2021, has averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 threes, while shooting 38.1 percent from deep over the last six seasons and has a very real impact on face-of-the-franchise Giannis Antetokounmpo.
During their decade together, Milwaukee's net rating is 2.5 points better when Giannis and Middleton are together than it is when Giannis plays without him.
Grade: B+
Kyle Kuzma Stays with the Wizards
The Deal: $102 million, 4 years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards. <a href="https://t.co/Ox7TQDcb6z">pic.twitter.com/Ox7TQDcb6z</a>
The Washington Wizards seemingly cleared their books in anticipation of a rebuild when they traded Kristaps Porziņģis and Bradley Beal, but re-signing soon-to-be-28-year-old Kyle Kuzma suggests they may be looking at something of a two-track overhaul.
Straddling that line can make it difficult to truly be competitive (or bad enough to chase top picks in the draft), but Washington will at least remain interesting in the short term.
With Monte Morris, Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Kuzma around, the Wizards won't be a nightly easy out.
Grade: B
Bruce Brown to the Pacers
The Deal: $45 million, 2 years (Team Option in Year 2)
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with <a href="https://twitter.com/malikaandrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malikaandrews</a>: Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAASports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAASports</a> tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes.
Cap restrictions limited the Denver Nuggets to a starting salary of $7.8 million for Bruce Brown, if he'd chosen to return. So, when you see that the Indiana Pacers offered an average salary over $20 million, it's not hard to understand Brown's decision to leave the champs.
For Indiana, the infusion of Brown's defense, competitiveness, off-ball movement and ability to create a little in a pinch should push the Pacers closer to a playoff spot.
And though they have Bennedict Mathurin, there's a good chance Brown could start in the backcourt alongside Tyrese Haliburton, a role he wouldn't have had in Denver.
Grade: B+
Jerami Grant Stays with the Trail Blazers
The Deal: $160 million, 5 years
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
This deal will almost certainly look more palatable after the NBA negotiates a new TV rights deal ahead of the 2025-26 season, but making Jerami Grant your second highest-paid player feels dicey.
He's proved himself a solid scorer over the last three seasons, with 20.7 points, 2.1 threes and a 37.2 three-point percentage in that stretch, but Grant adds little else to the box score.
And with Damian Lillard reportedly waiting to see what the Portland Trail Blazers do in free agency before making a decision on his future, doubling down on last season's disappointing squad may not inspire a ton of confidence (even if the salary cap made letting Grant walk unfeasible).
Grade: C+
Cameron Johnson Stays with the Nets
The Deal: $108 million, 4 Years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> tells ESPN. Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns.
The Brooklyn Nets made this deal more tenable when they traded Joe Harris into the Detroit Pistons' cap space earlier in the day. And this average salary for Cameron Johnson figures to age well (especially since it'll run into the new TV deal).
The 6'8" Cameron Johnson fits well into a wing-heavy and highly switchable philosophy that Brooklyn embraced in 2022-23, and his shooting would fit anywhere.
Over the last two seasons, he's hit 41.6 percent of his triples.
Grade: A-
Jakob Poeltl Stays with the Raptors
The Deal: $80 million, 4 Years (Player Option in Year 4)
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent C Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Poeltl is represented by Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of <a href="https://twitter.com/excelbasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@excelbasketball</a>. Deal includes a player option.
After stabilizing the Toronto Raptors following a midseason trade in 2022-23, Jakob Poeltl basically got Nikola Vučević money, plus one extra year. And he's worth it.
Over the last three years, he's averaged 11.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks, while providing legitimate anchor-level defense.
And his unique ability to create shots is under-appreciated. Joakim Noah is the only player in NBA history to match or exceed both of Poeltl's career per-possession averages for offensive rebounds and assists.
Grade: B+
Caris LeVert Stays with the Cavaliers
The Deal: $32 million, 2 years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season. <a href="https://t.co/gercF8u3pq">pic.twitter.com/gercF8u3pq</a>
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a need at the 3 all last season, despite the presence of Caris LeVert on the roster. He's probably not the long-term answer there, in part because he's more of a 2. And he's an inefficient one at that.
Bringing him back as an off-the-bench sparkplug is probably fine, though, even if the price seems a little high for a player suited to be a seventh or eighth man on a contender.
Grade: B-
Drew Eubanks to the Suns
The Deal: Veteran Minimum, 2 Years (Player Option in Year 2)
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports.
Having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Bradley Beal all on the books with their massive contracts meant the rest of the roster had to be filled out on the (really) cheap.
And getting Drew Eubanks on the minimum is a solid deal under that circumstance. In 22 starts with the Blazers last season, he averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in just 29.5 minutes.
His offensive rebounding could be particularly dangerous on a jump-shooting team like the Suns.
Grade: B+
Coby White Stays with the Bulls
The Deal: $33 million, 3 years
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Restricted free agent Coby White has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
Coby White hasn't really shown star upside in his first four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, but he's still only 23 years old, and he's hit 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
This average salary works out to less than a mid-level exception, and that's fine value for a potential heat-check scorer off the bench.
Grade: B
Taurean Prince to the Lakers
The Deal: $4.5 million, 1 year
Taurean is exactly the kind of player the Los Angeles Lakers should've been targeting this summer. Getting him for the easily manageable bi-annual exception feels like a huge win.
All he has to do on this team is defend and hit threes, and the 29-year-old role player averaged 9.1 points and shot 38.1 percent from deep in 2022-23.
Grade: A
Keita Bates-Diop to the Suns
The Deal: $5 million, 2 years (Player Option in Year 2)
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot.
The Suns probably need to target three-point shooting to round out a roster packed with high-volume mid-range scorers. And if you just look at 2022-23, when he shot 39.4 percent from deep, Keita Bates-Diop fits that bill.
His 30.4 three-point percentage over his first four seasons inspires a little less confidence, but the Suns' top-heavy team-building approach has put them in a sort of "beggars can't be choosers" position.
Grade: B
Damion Lee Stays with the Suns
The Deal: 2 Years (Player Option in Year 2)
Damion Lee shot a blistering 44.5 percent from deep in 2022-23. And while that's certainly an outlier, his career mark of 37.9 shows he can be trusted to stay above average.
And while he doesn't produce much outside that three-point shooting, he won't need to on this team.
Grade: B
Troy Brown Jr. to the Timberwolves
The Deal: 2 Years (Team Option in Year 2)
Troy Brown Jr. turns 24 in July, and he showed some real upside as a three-point shooter alongside LeBron James in 2022-23.
As a Laker, he hit 38.1 percent of his triples. And he may still have some untapped potential as a perimeter defender.
For a team with Rudy Gobert, both of those things can be key.
Grade: B
Reggie Jackson Stays with the Nuggets
The Deal: $10.3 million, 2 Years (Player Option in Year 2)
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
This is one of the more puzzling decisions of Day 1.
Within a few games of the Denver Nuggets signing Reggie Jackson out of the buyout market in 2022-23, he completely fell out of the rotation. After what are looking more and more like some outlier shooting seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, he's been one of the worst shooters in basketball over the last two years.
The defending champs using their taxpayer mid-level exception to retain him is difficult to wrap your head around.
Grade: D-
Jevon Carter to the Bulls
The Deal: $20 million, 3 Years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tell ESPN. Carter leaves the Bucks to bring Bulls his perimeter toughness. <a href="https://t.co/AjqjxN3rKO">pic.twitter.com/AjqjxN3rKO</a>
I love this deal.
Getting a defense-first point guard in Patrick Beverley helped the Chicago Bulls finish strong and make the play-in tournament in 2022-23. And Jevon Carter is a younger, more athletic version of Pat Bev.
On a team with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, there isn't a ton of need for playmaking from the 1. The Bulls just need Carter to set the front line on defense and space the floor for those three stars.
For his career, Carter has a 39.7 three-point percentage. And in 2022-23, his defense ranked in the 88th percentile, according to Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus.
Grade: A
Chimezie Metu to the Suns
The Deal: Veteran Minimum, 1 Year
Chimezie Metu is just 79-of-265 (29.8 percent) from three over his five NBA seasons. And he only has four more assists (151) than turnovers (147).
But decent block and steal rates and the ability to finish above the rim could make him an interesting flier for small-ball lineups in Phoenix.
Grade: B-
Georges Niang to the Cavaliers
The Deal: $26 million, 3 Years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F George Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tell ESPN. Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender. <a href="https://t.co/PsF6euvmQV">pic.twitter.com/PsF6euvmQV</a>
Georges Niang is far from the fleetest of foot on defense. And he doesn't fill up the box score with much beyond three-point shooting.
But shooting is the game's most important skill, and Niang is one of the game's best shooters.
There are only two players in NBA history (Stephen Curry and Steve Novak) who match or exceed both of Niang's career marks in three-point attempts per 100 possessions and three-point percentage.
Grade: B-