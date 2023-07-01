2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 2July 1, 2023
2023 NBA Free Agency: Grades for Every Signing from Day 2
The NBA's 2023 free-agency window is officially open, and Bleacher Report is here to help you sort through and react to all the moves.
As Day 2 of free agency unfolds, we'll provide live grades to every signing below, with the most notable moves up top.
To see how your favorite teams or free agents are faring, scroll below.
*Check back throughout the day as we grade every deal from Day 2.
Day 1 Grades
There was no shortage of fireworks as NBA free agency opened up, as over a billion dollars worth of contracts were handed out in the first few hours.
Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million with the Houston Rockets), Kyrie Irving (three years, $126 million with the Dallas Mavericks) and Jerami Grant (five years, $160 million to return to the Portland Trail Blazers) were the biggest winners of the day, although players like Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Kyle Kuzma and Cam Johnson all received $100 million or more on new deals as well.
Day 2 is already off to a strong start as well, with two players getting max rookie extensions and a sign-and-trade deal that lands a key wing on a new Eastern Conference contender.
Check out our complete grades from Day 1 NBA free agency.
Tyrese Haliburton Signs Max Extension with Pacers
The Deal: $206 million (up to $260 million), five years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAASports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAASports</a> tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now. <a href="https://t.co/je59CkPNOj">pic.twitter.com/je59CkPNOj</a>
Following a trade from the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton has done nothing but produce and accept his role as the face of this new-look Pacers squad, and he's now been rewarded with a max contract.
By agreeing to a designated rookie extension, Haliburton will earn a minimum of $206 million over five seasons beginning in 2024-25, although the total number jumps to $260 million if he wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or lands on an All-NBA team.
This was a no-brainer for Indiana and for Haliburton. The 23-year-old now owns the largest contract in Pacers history and should be worth every penny moving forward.
Grade: A
Desmond Bane Signs Max Extension with Grizzlies
The Deal: $207 million, five years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of <a href="https://twitter.com/_tandemse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_Tandemse</a> tell ESPN. Grizzlies' cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term. <a href="https://t.co/tFeXZedcst">pic.twitter.com/tFeXZedcst</a>
Bane cemented himself as a max player this past season with the Grizzlies, averaging career highs of 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting over 40.0 percent from three for the third straight season.
He's quietly become one of the best shooting guards in the NBA and a big part of Memphis' rise to the No. 2 seed last season. This also means that Memphis has Bane, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart and Brandon Clarke all under contract for the next three years or longer.
While this young team continues to get more expensive, this is a core that's going to be going deep into the playoffs for years to come. Grizzlies fans should be thrilled with Bane coming back, even if it took a max deal to happen.
Grade: A
Max Strus to the Cavaliers
The Deal: $63 million, four years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. <a href="https://t.co/xKAmqlx3aF">pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF</a>
Strus joins the Cavaliers in a three-team sign-and-trade, with the San Antonio Spurs acquiring Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-round pick from the Cavs and a second-round selection heading back to Miami as well.
Cleveland had already used most of its $12.4 non-taxpayer mid-level exception on George Niang, so getting Strus at this number (nearly $16 million a year) required some sacrifice.
Strus should begin the season as the Cavs' starting small forward. He's a 6'5" wing who's shot 37.1 percent from three for his career. Still, this seems like an overpay for someone who was wildly inconsistent during the postseason, including averages of just 5.8 points on 18.8 percent shooting from three during the Finals.
He fits Cleveland's primary need as a shot-making wing, but giving Strus $63 million while losing two role players and draft picks in the process was too much.
Grade: C
Brook Lopez Re-signs with Bucks
The Deal: $48 million, two years
Lopez was easily the best free-agent center on the market, one drawing interest from the Houston Rockets as well as Milwaukee.
This may have been more than the Bucks wanted to spend to bring back the 35-year-old center, but losing him for nothing would have been devastating given the lack of talent left in free agency to replace him. Milwaukee was already well over the salary cap and couldn't have spent this kind of money on anyone else, either.
Lopez finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting to Jaren Jackson Jr. on top of scoring 15.9 points a night and shooting 37.4 percent from three.
The signing puts Milwaukee back into the luxury tax, a spot they were inevitably going to end up if Lopez and Khris Middleton were re-signed. They'll be reduced to veteran minimum contracts for the rest of free agency.
Grade: B+
D'Angelo Russell Re-Signs with Lakers
The Deal: $37 million, two years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G D'Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-heads of <a href="https://twitter.com/CAA_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CAA_Basketball</a> Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz along with Antonio Russell tell ESPN. Deal has player option. Lakers secure their starting point guard. <a href="https://t.co/ScrZHD7Jio">pic.twitter.com/ScrZHD7Jio</a>
While this may not be a long-term partnership, Russell and the Lakers were each other's best option as cap space begins to dry up around the league.
The 27-year-old point guard is getting $18.5 million in annual salary, with the second year serving as a player option. If Russell has a strong season with the Lakers, he can opt out and look for a bigger, longer contract next summer.
Los Angeles already signed Gabe Vincent using the majority of its non-taxpayer mid-level exception and can match any deal Austin Reaves receives in free agency. This collection of ball-handlers should help keep LeBron James' workload at a modest level as he enters his 21st season.
After getting benched during the playoffs, this is more money that was likely expected for Russell, although only signing a two-year contract makes the deal movable in a trade. A team option in Year 2 instead of a player option would have been far better for the Lakers as well.
Grade: B
Sasha Vezenkov to Kings
The Deal: $20 million, three years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sasha Vezenkov – a 6-foot-9 reigning EuroLeague MVP – has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> and Nick Lotsos of Team Lotsos tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/zCVsT9gnWk">pic.twitter.com/zCVsT9gnWk</a>
After initially acquiring his draft rights during the 2022 NBA draft, the Kings will now be bringing Vezenkov to Sacramento after last playing for Olympiacos in Greece.
The 27-year-old is a strong fit for this Kings roster with his three-point shooting and cutting, as he projects to be a rotation player on the wing behind Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray. The EuroLeague's Most Valuable Player, Vezenkov averaged 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season.
ESPN's Bobby Marks notes that the Kings still project to have $18.8 million in salary cap space even after signing Vezenkov and a new Trey Lyles contract.
This is a solid depth move for Sacramento, as Vezenkov was one of the best basketball players in the world not in the NBA.
Grade: A
Vasilije Micić to Thunder
The Deal: $23.5 million, three years
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
EuroLeague G Vasilije Micić – one of Europe's best and most accomplished players – has agreed on a 3-year, $23.5M deal to join the Thunder, Jason Ranne of <a href="https://twitter.com/wassbasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wassbasketball</a> tells ESPN. A two-time EuroLeague champion and an MVP, Micic brings a significant skillset and IQ to OKC. <a href="https://t.co/SBjxHHRftJ">pic.twitter.com/SBjxHHRftJ</a>
After just missing the postseason this past spring, the Thunder are turning to Europe for veteran help to accompany one of the youngest rosters in the NBA.
Micić, 29, has most recently been playing for Turkish club Anadolu Efes, and averaged 16.5 points and 4.6 assists while being named MVP of the Turkish Finals.
He's another ball-handler to add to a backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, giving OKC even more playmaking and shooting. At 6'5", he fits in with an already supersized guard rotation.
This is a smart move by the Thunder, who look playoff-bound in 2023-24.
Grade: A
Thomas Bryant to Miami
The Deal: $5.4 million, two years
One of the best three-point shooting big men on the market, Bryant becomes the perfect backup center to Bam Adebyao in Miami.
The 25-year-old started last season strong with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 12.1 points, and 6.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes while making 69.7 percent of his twos and 44.0 percent of his three-pointers.
A trade to the Denver Nuggets saw Bryant fall out of the rotation during the playoffs, but this is still a terrific signing for the Heat that didn't have much cash to spend in free agency. The defending East champs continue to get deeper as they explore a trade for Damian Lillard.
Grade: A