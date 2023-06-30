NHL Draft 2023: Team-by-Team Results, Grades and Analysis

0 of 4

AP Photo/George Walker IV

The 2023 NHL draft is now complete. Over the past two days, the league's 32 teams combined to select a total of 224 players during the seven-round event, which was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Which team did the best? That's not a simple question to answer. It's always difficult to immediately evaluate draft classes, because it's not easy to project where these players' careers will go from here.

Some members of the 2023 draft class could become NHL stars, whether they're expected to at this point or not. And there will possibly be some players who were passed over until the later rounds who end up being surprise performers down the line.

However, let's try to grade how each of the 32 teams did during this year's draft, followed by analysis for several franchises that seemingly fared the best. (Full results for the 2023 NHL draft can be found at NHL.com.)