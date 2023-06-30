NHL Draft 2023: Team-by-Team Results, Grades and Analysis

NHL Draft 2023: Team-by-Team Results, Grades and AnalysisJune 30, 2023
The 2023 NHL draft is now complete. Over the past two days, the league's 32 teams combined to select a total of 224 players during the seven-round event, which was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Which team did the best? That's not a simple question to answer. It's always difficult to immediately evaluate draft classes, because it's not easy to project where these players' careers will go from here.
Some members of the 2023 draft class could become NHL stars, whether they're expected to at this point or not. And there will possibly be some players who were passed over until the later rounds who end up being surprise performers down the line.
However, let's try to grade how each of the 32 teams did during this year's draft, followed by analysis for several franchises that seemingly fared the best. (Full results for the 2023 NHL draft can be found at NHL.com.)
NHL Draft Grades
Anaheim Ducks: B+
Arizona Coyotes: B-
Boston Bruins: C
Buffalo Sabres: B+
Calgary Flames: B
Carolina Hurricanes: B+
Chicago Blackhawks: A+
Colorado Avalanche: A-
Columbus Blue Jackets: A
Dallas Stars: C+
Detroit Red Wings: B+
Edmonton Oilers: C
Florida Panthers: C+
Los Angeles Kings: C+
Minnesota Wild: B
Montreal Canadiens: B
Nashville Predators: B+
New Jersey Devils: C
New York Islanders: C
New York Rangers: B-
Ottawa Senators: C
Philadelphia Flyers: A-
Pittsburgh Penguins: B-
San Jose Sharks: A-
Seattle Kraken: A-
St. Louis Blues: A
Tampa Bay Lightning: C+
Toronto Maple Leafs: C-
Vancouver Canucks: B
Vegas Golden Knights: B-
Washington Capitals: B+
Winnipeg Jets: B
The Blackhawks used 11 picks in this year's draft, including the No. 1 overall selection. So they had a great opportunity to build a deep, talented class, and they nailed it. And that started with their obvious selection of Connor Bedard at No. 1.
Bedard has the potential to become a star in the NHL, and it may not take long for the 17-year-old forward to reach that level. As soon as he shows up in Chicago, he'll immediately make the Blackhawks a better team.
But Bedard isn't the sole reason for Chicago's successful draft showing. The Blackhawks also came away from the first round with Oliver Moore, another talented center who they selected at No. 19. He's one of the fastest skaters in this year's class.
Chicago also took a solid goalie in Adam Gajan (No. 35 overall) with one of its three second-round picks. The Blackhawks then used the later rounds to replenish the franchise's depth, setting themselves up for much better results in the future.
Columbus Blue Jackets: A
The first two players selected by the Blue Jackets in this year's draft had a lot in common. That's because both are centers from the University of Michigan: Adam Fantilli (No. 3 overall in the first round) and Gavin Brindley (No. 34 overall in the second round).
Many mocks were projecting Fantilli to go No. 2 to the Ducks and Brindley to go at some point in the first round. So the fact that Columbus came away with both at the points in the draft it did can be seen as tremendous value for these players.
Fantilli is the primary reason why the Blue Jackets' draft grade is so high, as he could become a top offensive player for them for years to come. But Brindley has a lot of potential as well, and he could earn a spot on one of Columbus' offensive lines in the not-too-distant future.
The Blue Jackets added another pair of teammates in the third and fourth round, getting both forward William Whitelaw and defenseman Andrew Strathmann from the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. Both are intriguing prospects with potentially bright futures.
St. Louis Blues: A
Before the draft even began, the Blues got off to a strong start to the week by acquiring center Kevin Hayes in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. The best part for St. Louis was that it only had to give up a 2024 sixth-round pick in the deal.
The Blues then put together a strong nine-player draft class that included a trio of first-round selections. On the first night, St. Louis came away with centers Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10 pick) and Otto Stenberg (No. 25) as well as defenseman Theo Lindstein (No. 29).
Dvorsky has the highest ceiling of that group, as he could develop into a top-six forward for the Blues down the line.
"Dvorsky has the size and skill to play in the middle, but also could find a home on the wing," NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale wrote. "Wherever he ends up, the Blues will be happy to have him."
And they should be happy with their class as a whole, because there's a lot of upside with the majority of the players in it.