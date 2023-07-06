The 10 Biggest Winners of WWE and AEW So Far in 2023

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

From outstanding in-ring performances to exemplary character work, it's been a landmark year for several stars in WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Roman Reigns has continued to rule the roost as undisputed WWE universal champion, but many others in the company have risen to the occasion and been recurring highlights on TV.

While the quality of its weekly programming remains inconsistent, WWE's stellar string of pay-per-views has not gone unnoticed. A number of those shows have featured fresh faces on top and have been the lifeblood of the company this year.

Plenty of AEW stalwarts have had similar success. Similar to Reigns, MJF has remained atop the totem pole as AEW world champion, but the product has been bolstered by equally entertaining acts as well.

The second half of the year promises to be every bit as eventful as the first, but as we surpass the halfway mark of 2023, those who have dominated the last six months deserve to be recognized.

These are WWE and AEW's biggest winners of the year thus far, with tag teams and stables counting as a single selection.