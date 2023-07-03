X

NBA

    Malik Beasley, Bucks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract After Lakers Stint

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 3, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 04: Malik Beasley #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on April 04, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers chose to decline Malik Beasley's $16.5 million option for the 2023-24 season in late June. The Milwaukee Bucks took that opportunity to bring him aboard.

    The veteran guard reportedly signed a one-year minimum deal with the Bucks, per multiple reports:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports &amp; Entertainment negotiated the contract. <a href="https://t.co/QhsbJa6Ko8">pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8</a>

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Malik Beasley's free agent deal with the Bucks, per source: One-year, $2.7 million minimum.

    When the Lakers chose to decline Beasley's option, it didn't come as much of a surprise.

    While the 26-year-old didn't play poorly during his time with the Lakers—he averaged 11.1 points per game in 26 regular season appearances (14 starts) and shot 35.3 percent from the field—he was a complete non-factor in the playoffs. In 11 postseason games he averaged just three points in 8.3 minutes per contest.

    That isn't the sort of production a team pays $16.5 million to keep.

    With Beasley hitting the market, the Bucks were wise to make their move. He's a solid scorer off the bench who is a career 37.8 percent shooter from three and had flashes of nice production for the Lakers during the regular season. He's the sort of role player worth signing, and a nice addition for Milwaukee.

    The Bucks kept the band together this offseason, re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to lucrative deals. With those two starters back in the fold, the focus turned to building depth.

    Beasley is a fantastic value add in that regard. He should help anchor a second unit that will also include Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton. The Bucks have done well to keep a solid group of quality veterans on the bench in the quest to support Giannis Antetokounmpo in a run for another title push.