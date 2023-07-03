Malik Beasley, Bucks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract After Lakers Stint

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers chose to decline Malik Beasley's $16.5 million option for the 2023-24 season in late June. The Milwaukee Bucks took that opportunity to bring him aboard.

The veteran guard reportedly signed a one-year minimum deal with the Bucks, per multiple reports:

When the Lakers chose to decline Beasley's option, it didn't come as much of a surprise.

While the 26-year-old didn't play poorly during his time with the Lakers—he averaged 11.1 points per game in 26 regular season appearances (14 starts) and shot 35.3 percent from the field—he was a complete non-factor in the playoffs. In 11 postseason games he averaged just three points in 8.3 minutes per contest.

That isn't the sort of production a team pays $16.5 million to keep.

With Beasley hitting the market, the Bucks were wise to make their move. He's a solid scorer off the bench who is a career 37.8 percent shooter from three and had flashes of nice production for the Lakers during the regular season. He's the sort of role player worth signing, and a nice addition for Milwaukee.

The Bucks kept the band together this offseason, re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to lucrative deals. With those two starters back in the fold, the focus turned to building depth.

Beasley is a fantastic value add in that regard. He should help anchor a second unit that will also include Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton. The Bucks have done well to keep a solid group of quality veterans on the bench in the quest to support Giannis Antetokounmpo in a run for another title push.