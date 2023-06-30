NBA Rumors: Pacers a 'Team to Watch' for Nuggets Free Agent Bruce Brown

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown is expected to draw a lot of interest in free agency this offseason, and another team will reportedly be in pursuit of him.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are "a new team to watch" in the sweepstakes for Brown this summer.

Brown is a free agent after declining the $6.8 million option on his contract for the 2023-24 season. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted that the most the Nuggets could offer him is $7.8 million for next season because they didn't establish early Bird rights. He's expected to be one of the most coveted players on the open market after an impressive showing in the postseason.

The 26-year-old was a key piece of Denver's run to the NBA championship, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 20 games off the bench. He was a reliable shooter who shot 51.1 percent from the field and also a versatile defender who played multiple positions.

The Pacers are hoping to add veterans to a young roster this offseason in order to end a three-year playoff drought. Indiana finished fourth in the Central Division with a 35-47 record this past season.

However, the Pacers are likely to face some competition for Brown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are "increasingly confident" they can sign the five-year veteran for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which starts at a projected $12.4 million.

It's clear that Brown will have no shortage of suitors this offseason, as he's proved himself to be a valuable player on a championship-level team.