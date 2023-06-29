Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers Free Agent 'Not in a Rush' to Make Decision

Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers Free Agent 'Not in a Rush' to Make DecisionJune 29, 2023
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA fans reportedly shouldn't expect Russell Westbrook to make a decision the moment free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the point guard "is not in a rush to make a decision." Murray also noted he does not believe the point guard is a "dead-set lock to return" to the Los Angeles Clippers, with whom he finished the 2022-23 campaign.
