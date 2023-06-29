X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers Free Agent 'Not in a Rush' to Make Decision

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers talks to the press after the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA fans reportedly shouldn't expect Russell Westbrook to make a decision the moment free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

    According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the point guard "is not in a rush to make a decision." Murray also noted he does not believe the point guard is a "dead-set lock to return" to the Los Angeles Clippers, with whom he finished the 2022-23 campaign.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.