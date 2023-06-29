Lakers News: Scotty Pippen Jr. on LA's Roster for 2023 Las Vegas Summer League

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are giving the son of a Hall of Famer a look this summer.

According to multiple reports, Scotty Pippen Jr. is on the team's Summer League roster:

The 22-year-old appeared in six games for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.3 points per game. The Lakers signed him as an undrafted free agent last summer to a two-way contract and he spent the majority of the year with the G League's South Bay Lakers.

He also spent three seasons at Vanderbilt before going pro, averaging 17.5 points per contest.

Pippen Jr. is the son of Scottie Pippen, who won six titles with the Chicago Bulls while serving as Michael Jordan's sidekick.