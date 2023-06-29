X

NBA

    Lakers News: Scotty Pippen Jr. on LA's Roster for 2023 Las Vegas Summer League

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2023

    EL SEGUNDO, CA - MARCH 02: Scotty Pippen Jr. #2 of the South Bay Lakers reacts during the game against the Maine Celtics on March 02, 2023 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are giving the son of a Hall of Famer a look this summer.

    According to multiple reports, Scotty Pippen Jr. is on the team's Summer League roster:

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Scotty Pippen Jr is at Lakers summer league practice and will play for the team this summer. He's not one of the Lakers' three two-way players.

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Among the Lakers players participating in their first summer league practice today: Max Christie, Cole Swider, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Colin Castleton, Scotty Pippen Jr., Alex Fudge.

    The 22-year-old appeared in six games for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.3 points per game. The Lakers signed him as an undrafted free agent last summer to a two-way contract and he spent the majority of the year with the G League's South Bay Lakers.

    He also spent three seasons at Vanderbilt before going pro, averaging 17.5 points per contest.

    Pippen Jr. is the son of Scottie Pippen, who won six titles with the Chicago Bulls while serving as Michael Jordan's sidekick.