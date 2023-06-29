NBA Rumors: Bruce Brown Intends to Meet with Mavericks in FA Amid Lakers Buzz

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly plan to meet with free-agent guard Bruce Brown after NBA free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Brown is expected to have "several suitors" but will consider returning to the Denver Nuggets.

Brown declined a $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season after proving his mettle on the Nuggets' championship team. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in a critical bench role, with his do-everything game making him a perfect match to Denver's unselfish team ethos.

The Nuggets are limited to an offer starting at $7.8 million for next season. Brown will likely have no trouble finding the $12.4 million midlevel exception on the open market, but his fit in Denver could cause him to consider a short-term pay cut.

Brown could theoretically sign a one-year contract in Denver with a player option for the 2024-25 campaign with the idea of opting out and re-signing with the Nuggets next summer when they'll have his early Bird rights.

Jamal Murray hinted that a deal could already be done during an interview with beIN sports, congratulating Brown on an extension.

"We always talk about, once we win everybody will eat, everybody gets taken care of. We're starting to see that. Like Bruce and his extension, so congrats to him," Murray said.

It's possible Murray was putting the cart before the horse, and Brown's willingness to take meetings indicates he could still be considering an exit. That said, unless a team is willing to offer Brown something well above the midlevel, it's a strong bet he's back in Denver at this point.