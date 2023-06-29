James Harden Rumors: 'Belief' New 76ers Contract Could Be Worth $40-45M Per Year

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

James Harden could be headed for a major payday this summer.

There is "belief" that the veteran point guard could command $40 million to $45 million annually on his next contract, according Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Harden will become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Harden's relationship with Sixers executive Daryl Morey, the team's ability to compete in the East as one of the top teams, playing alongside MVP Joel Embiid, etc., are also among the reasons Harden is considering re-signing with Philadelphia," Scotto wrote.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported on Get Up on Wednesday that "the indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia" in 2023-24 and beyond.

Additionally, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t HoopsRumors) reported June 23 on SportsCenter that the franchise is "determined" to retain him this offseason.

There was some buzz earlier this summer that Harden wanted to return to the Houston Rockets, but The Athletic's Kelly Iko said during a Twitter livestream (h/t Erin Grugan of Liberty Ballers) on Wednesday that the franchise is "no longer an option" for the veteran and that he would consider it "out of the running" for his services.

A return to Philadelphia makes a lot of sense for Harden.

The 33-year-old was acquired by the Sixers in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season and he has proven to be a good fit alongside Embiid.

In 58 games last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Returning to the 76ers could also give Harden the best chance to win an NBA title. The franchise has been competitive in each of the last six seasons but could use some more roster adjustments to get over the hump.

Tobias Harris has been included in trade rumors this offseason as Philly aims to bring in some reinforcements around Embiid, but it's unclear what type of return he would fetch given his $39.2 million salary for 2023-24.

With free agency opening Friday at 6 p.m. ET, all eyes are expected to be on Harden and the 76ers as they try to hammer out a new deal.