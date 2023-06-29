Report: Knicks Talked Immanuel Quickley Trade For 'Very Good Player,' Deal Stalled

AP Photo/Phil Long

The New York Knicks are believed to be interested in acquiring a superstar player this offseason, and they reportedly were willing to use one of their most talented young players to do so.

According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks had discussions with another team about trading point guard Immanuel Quickley for a star player. However, it didn't take long for the talks to stall.

"I have heard of at least one situation where they spoke to another team about flipping Quickley for a very good player in his prime," Katz stated. "Talks didn't go far, and it did not seem equivalent to what was going on this past autumn when the Knicks had legitimate discussions with various teams about dealing Quickley for a first-round pick or something like it, league sources told The Athletic at the time."

Quickley is coming off the best campaign of his three-year career. He appeared in 81 games and averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, earning a second-place finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Boston Celtics veteran Malcolm Brogdon.

Katz pointed out that the Knicks "are not trying to move Quickley, but they also don't seem to be against it if they uncover the proper trade." The 24-year-old is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and could be a restricted free agent next summer. The same goes for fellow 2020 draft pick Obi Toppin, and Katz noted that "the timing could force the organization to decide on either's future now."

Katz also recently conducted a poll of what a "fair" extension for Quickley would look like, and 11 out of 15 people who work in front offices across the NBA deemed him worth between $16 million and $20 million a year.

While Quickley is a strong piece to have on the roster, it appears the Knicks are willing to consider moving him for the right star if one becomes available. New York is coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the team makes an aggressive move this offseason in hopes of making a deeper playoff run next year.