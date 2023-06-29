Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Signals It Will Be 'Aggressive' If 'Right Star' Is Available

Secuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After winning their first playoff series in 10 years last season, the New York Knicks are prepared to make a bold move this offseason under the right circumstances.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks "will be aggressive" on the trade market "if the right star" were to become available.

It's unclear exactly who the right star for the Knicks would be. Katz speculated about Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George and Damian Lillard, but noted there are several reasons involved with each player that might prevent New York from pursuing them.

For Towns, his limitations on defense and what the Minnesota Timberwolves would likely seek in a trade would be a hindrance.

NBA insider Howard Beck wrote in an article for GQ on Monday the Los Angeles Clippers "seem intent on keeping" George after spending the past few weeks gauging the trade market for the eight-time All-Star.

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said in a statement earlier this week the team remains "committed to building a winner around" Lillard after meeting with him and his agent.

Lillard could wait until he sees what moves, if any, the Blazers are able to make in free agency before deciding if he wants to remain with the organization.

Katz also noted Lillard wouldn't necessarily be a great fit for the Knicks because their backcourt would be small and prone to defensive issues with him playing alongside Jalen Brunson.

"And if someone does not make basketball sense with Brunson (such as another small guard, like Lillard) he isn't worth all the picks and/or players the Knicks would have to give up for him," Katz wrote. "If Lillard and CJ McCollum couldn't make it work defensively, then Lillard and Brunson could be disastrous."

Shooting and depth will likely be the top priority for Knicks president Leon Rose. They ranked 19th in three-point percentage (35.4) during the regular season. Their bench finished 24th in three-point percentage and 26th in points per game.

The Knicks don't have a lot of financial flexibility this offseason. They are currently $8.5 million under the luxury tax with the $12.4 mid-level exception available for a free agent.

Assuming Brunson is off the table, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett are both owed more than $20 million next season. Evan Fournier is owed $18.9 million with a $19 million team option for 2024-25.

The Knicks also have 11 first-round draft picks between 2024 and 2030 to use in a potential trade.