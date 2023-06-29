Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Not 'Untouchable,' NY 'Protective' in Trade Talks

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The New York Knicks have reportedly been "protective" of center Mitchell Robinson in trade talks with rival teams but do not consider him "untouchable."

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have told interested teams that keeping Robinson is a "priority" heading into next season.

Robinson being available via trade is frankly unsurprising. Teams don't typically make players who average 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting under 50 percent from the line untouchable. If the Knicks thought they could land a more consistent option at the center position, they'd jump at the opportunity and jettison Robinson without thought.

The Knicks' strong position on keeping him likely lies with coach Tom Thibodeau's defense-first mentality. Robinson has increased his rebounding total in each of the last four seasons and averages 2.0 blocks per game for his career.

Thibodeau called Robinson's play "tremendous" during a particularly strong stretch in December.

"Every game, it's protecting the rim, making good decisions, guarding the pick and roll and then offensively, his offensive rebounding, then putting pressure on the rim," Thibodeau said then.

The Knicks are expected to be active this summer as they seek to improve on their second-round appearance last season. Katz noted point guard Jalen Brunson is the only player on the roster who is completely unavailable.

All-Star forward Julius Randle is the biggest name in the mix who could be moved—especially after the unceremonious way fans treated him after his disappointing play against the Miami Heat.