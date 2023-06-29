NBA Rumors: Exec Says Pat Riley 'Couldn't Sell' Bradley Beal Trade to Heat's Arison

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat had expressed interest in acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards before he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns earlier this month.

However, Heat president Pat Riley couldn't sell team governor Micky Arison on a move for the star guard because of the tax consequences down the line, an NBA executive told Heavy's Steve Bulpett.

The executive said:

"But (Pat) Riley couldn't sell the owner on the tax consequences down the road. It was a hard contract to move. Bradley might have been stuck in Washington if it hadn't been for the new guy in Phoenix (owner Mat Ishbia) wanting to make a splash. And he got pushed by KD (Kevin Durant) to add that third guy. Kevin was the driver in that regard. And Bradley still had to give up his no-trade clause and (15%) trade kicker to make it work."

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday that both sides had officially signed a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2029-30 season.

The new CBA, which goes into effect this weekend, will introduce a second salary-cap apron worth about $10 million above the $172.3 million first apron in an attempt to limit the NBA's highest-spending teams.

Any franchise that goes over the second apron, worth $182.8 million, will lose the taxpayer mid-level exception.

Beal is under contract through 2025-26 after agreeing to a five-year, $251 million max extension with the Wizards last summer. The deal also includes a player option for 2026-27 worth $57.1 million.

The 30-year-old's deal likely will cause Phoenix some salary cap issues down the line, and it would have caused those same issues for Miami had he landed with the Heat.